WAUPUN — It sure was nice to forget about the coronavirus for an hour or so.
With the growing threat of a global pandemic affecting sporting events and life in general throughout the country and the world, a select group of 88 fans and team personnel apiece for Hustisford and Sheboygan Area Lutheran had the pleasure of watching these two Division 5 heavyweights duke it out for the second straight season in a sectional boys basketball semifinal.
Six-foot-eight senior center Jacob Ognacevic scored 32 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lead top-seeded Sheboygan Area Lutheran to an 83-73 win over third-seeded Hustisford at Central Wisconsin Christian High School on Thursday night.
In a rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal won by SAL 72-64 in overtime, Hustisford once again played the Crusaders tough after a humbling 92-55 loss to the defending Division 5 state champions in the season opener.
“It was a fun game,” Hustisford junior guard Dylan Kuehl said. "We loved how we were playing. Great team basketball. It sucks we have to meet up with them in the sectional semifinal. We feel like we could be the team to meet them at state."
Hustisford (22-4) hurt SAL with balanced scoring early and led 25-19 with 9 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half. Kuehl scored 12 of his team-high 21 points in the opening frame. Also coming up big in the first half were senior forward Zach Kehl, who scored 10 of his 15 points; sophomore guard Gavin Thimm, who scored eight of his 13; and junior center Alex Eggleston, who scored six of his 10. Eggleston also grabbed a team-high five rebounds.
The Crusaders scored the game’s first five points, but the Falcons rallied to tie the game 8-8 on the first of four dunks by Kuehl. Thimm gave Husty its first lead with a 3 from the right wing to make it 11-8 with 14:56 to go in the half.
Thimm put together one of his best performances of a breakout season. He added five assists, with Kehl receiving most of them off penetration for tough finishes around the basket for his best offensive game on the biggest night. Back-to-back baskets by Kehl gave the Falcons their six-point advantage midway through the opening half.
On the defensive end, Husty committed to doubling Ognacevic, which worked for awhile.
"Our new plan was to just get Jacob out of the picture as best we can and front him and have weak side help and have (senior point guard) Dylan Schmitt guard Casey Verhagen,” Kuehl said. "As long as we could lock those two down, we thought that would be the way to go."
Schmitt vowed this game would be much better than the season opener and the Falcons backed that up.
“It was really close,” Schmitt said. "To finally see them, especially in the fast break, when we were able to get points, just easy layups for Alex and Dylan on the fast break, that was really good to see. I knew we were on a roll when I was seeing that, because in practice, we always like to speed it up and get up the floor. We were able to really do that for a while, which kept us in the game.”
The tighter rematch didn’t surprise Sheboygan Area Lutheran head coach Nick Verhagen, either.
"No doubt,” coach Verhagen said. "I said it all year long. I said, if we’re fortunate enough to play Hustisford again, it will be a great ball game. They are very well coached. They’ve got awesome players on that team. Their role players played really, really well. We let some players play on the perimeter and kind of camp in the zone a little bit and they hurt us that way. So, we had to adjust a little bit defensively."
Sheboygan Area Lutheran (25-1) responded with a 21-4 run to take a 40-29 lead with 4:15 left in the first half and never trailed again. Coming off the bench to play a key role for the Crusaders was 6-foot-6 sophomore guard/forward Jackson Holzheimer, who scored seven of his 15 in the first half with a 3-pointer and two long jumpers.
Sophomore guard Casey Verhagen had a double-double with 13 points and 15 assists and some key steals. Back-to-back steals capped the big run and led to lay-ins for Ognacevic, who matched Kuehl with four dunks of his own.
“Those guys are fun to watch,” coach Verhagen said of Ognacevic and Kuehl’s dunk-a-thon. “I coached Dylan’s older brother (Justin) in the All-Star game last year. Great family, great team, great coach."
Hustisford boys basketball coach Jake Falkenthal knew how costly that big run proved to be in the first half.
"That was kind of tough,” Falkenthal said. “We had that stretch there, a little bit of rushing things offensively, a couple of turnovers there. It was too much of an uphill climb to come back. We made it a game going into halftime, that was definitely a positive. Coming into halftime, we tidied things up a little bit."
Husty trimmed the lead by five at halftime, down 43-38 and opened the second half with a basket underneath by junior forward Brody Thimm to make it a three-point game. The Falcons would pull within two on a putback by Kuehl to make it 54-52 with 11:46 left in regulation, but they never drew any closer.
The Crusaders hit six of their seven 3s in the first half, then did their damage with second chance points and clutch free throw shooting (11-of-15) down the stretch to advance to what would have been a sectional championship game against Randolph on Saturday. The WIAA officially cancelled the remainder of the winter sports season late Thursday night due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Ognacevic picked up his third foul with 13:19 left in regulation and headed to the bench with his team protecting a four-point lead. Husty briefly cut it to two, but no closer. When he returned, he continued to crash the boards to help keep the Falcons at bay.
"Keeping Jacob off the boards is just ... it’s something else,” Schmitt said. “Even if you’ve got him boxed out, he’ll go over the top of you without fouling somehow and put it back up or dunk on you. It was just tough. You finally get them to miss, and he’s there. He’s a tough guy to guard. Dylan and Alex did a really good job. Zach had a great game. It’s just good to see all of them blossom at such a a great time."
Sophomore guard Robby Michael added 21 points including four 3-pointers for the Crusaders.
"I thought our role players played unbelievably as well,” coach Verhagen said. "Holzheimer had a huge game, and that credit goes to my assistant coach who suggested we subbed him in. We did, and he hit two deep 2s and a 3 and then they had to adjust their defense. To get a second guy off of J.O., we had to knock down shots like that. We forced that ball into the paint (in the second half). Casey (Verhagen) played different in the second half. He was able to get in from the perimeter more and hit some mid-range runners, which was really nice. He was just missing those in the first half, and then he knocked down a bunch of free throws at the end. Robby going 4-of-8 from 3, that’s tough to defend. That’s going to be difficult to defend when we’ve got our big guy in the middle. When we have our role players going like that, we’ve some special stuff cooking.”
So has Hustisford these past two seasons, which included two regional titles and 45 combined wins to go with just seven losses.
Falkenthal saluted his seniors afterwards.
“It starts with senior leadership,” Falkenthal said. “That's what we had all season. It makes it great when you have good leadership and you can go out an execute the game plan and rally the rest of the guys to get them to buy into the system and come out and be ready to play all season. They always played together. They were unselfish. They didn’t care who got all the credit or who did all of the scoring. At the end of the day, it was about team, it was about family, it was about brotherhood.”
Schmitt had eight points, four rebounds and two assists to cap off a four-year varsity career. He enjoyed helping the program put together a real show worth watching.
“It has been (a show),” Schmitt said.
"I’ve known these guys since I was 5K and up playing together, from coach Brock Kuehl to these great people (on the varsity staff). It's been a lot of great coaching, a lot of great years and a lot of great people surrounding us.
"Dylan Kuehl is going to be a monster next year and keep an eye on Gavin and Blake (Peplinski). Gavin competes with me every day in practice. He kind of frustrates me, I’m not going to lie. He’s very competitive, reminds me of myself a lot and I am excited to watch him play in the future. I’ll come back and watch a couple games next year, for sure."
SHEBOYGAN AREA LUTHERAN 83, HUSTISFORD 73
Sheb. Area Luth. 43 40 — 83
Hustisford 38 35 — 73
Sheb. Area Luth (fg ftm-fta pts) — Michael 6 4-6 21, Verhelst 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Holzheimer 6 0-1 13, Ognacevic 13 5-6 32, Verhagen 5 2-2 13 Totals 32 11-15 83
Hustisford — Schmitt 3 2-2 8, B. Thimm 4 0-0 8, D. Kuehl 10 0-0 21, G. Thimm 5 0-0 13, Z. Kehl 7 0-1 15, Eggleston 4 2-3 10 Totals 33 4-6 73
Three-point goals — S (Michael 4, Holzheimer 1, Ognacevic 1, Verhagen 1), H (D. Kuehl 1, G. Thimm 3, Z. Kehl 1)
Total fouls — S 12, H 17
