LAKE MILLS — The reign is over, and Adam Moen ended it.
Moen, a junior forward, hit the game-winning 3-pointer with the buzzer sounding as the fourth-seeded Lake Mills boys basketball team defeated fifth-seeded and defending state champion Martin Luther, 68-65, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal at LMHS on Friday.
"We wanted to catch it (and pass it once)," Moen said. "We were practicing all yesterday this play, I'd get a screen by the half-court line and I would have two streakers on each side where I could pass it off. I didn't see any of them open. I turned and kind of just threw it up there, and it went in."
Spartan senior guard Joey Immekus hit three free throws with 1.8 seconds left to square it at 65.
Lake Mills called timeout to set up a play they spent 20 minutes on in the previous day's practice.
Junior forward Jaxson Retrum inbounded and wasn't guarded on a play that was supposed to mimic the famous Bryce Drew shot for Valparaiso in the 1998 NCAA Tournament. Drew hit the game-winning shot in rhythm after one quick pass to upset Ole Miss.
Martin Luther took away the team's initial look so Retrum threw a football-like pass to Moen who took a step toward halfcourt before cleanly securing it. He then turned to his right, evaded a defender, dribbled once and launched as another Spartan defender came over late to contest. Moen released the game-winner from 10 feet beyond the arc with 0.6 seconds left and the ball fell through the hoop after banking off glass almost simultaneously with the clock hitting double zeros. Pandemonium ensued with the student section spilling onto the floor in celebration and Spartan players walking to the other end in disbelief.
"We ran a play we worked on in practice at least 20 times," junior forward Charlie Bender said. "We had a feeling this game was going to be close. Once Adam got it, it's his job to turn and shoot that. As soon as he lets it go 'I'm like if it hits the backboard it might go in.' It hit the backboard and I just started celebrating. It was crazy."
"We spent about 20 minutes on that one yesterday. It never once went quite the way it went right there" Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin added. "Players got themselves in the right spots and Adam just made a great shot.
"They took away the middle so we had to throw it up the sideline. Adam knew in that situation no one is coming to rescue you. You have to turn and get a shot off as fast as you can. He knew he had time for one dribble and got a little closer. Got a little help from the glass too."
Moen led all scorers with a career-high 19 points, Bender added 18 and junior forward Jaxson Retrum registered a season-high 14 as the L-Cats (21-3) advanced to Saturday's regional final at top-seeded and top-ranked Racine St. Catherine's (23-0).
"We all knew we had to stay together," Moen said. "We talked before the game that we all had to stay as one, one team. We couldn't slowly break off. I'm just proud of how we all played together. Obviously it showed at the end of the game that we can all play together and it's amazing what can happen."
Martin Luther (17-7) scored the first eight points and led 18-6 seven minutes in after a 3 by junior forward Sylvere Campbell.
Bender had a 3-point play next and Moen scored in transition to cut into the deficit.
The Spartans led 33-22 after Immekus scored inside. Moen then finished through contact with 3 the old-fashioned way and Bender hit one of the team's three 3-pointers, cutting the deficit to five.
ML led by five at the break and by eight after a shot from beyond the arc by senior guard Ryan Scholfield, who scored 18 points, early in the second.
Senior guard Matt Johnson scored all five of his points in a 2-minute stretch to make it 42-39 with 14 minutes left.
Successful 3-point plays by Scholfield and junior guard Tre Burris, the former was banked high off glass and rattled home, increased the advantage to nine at the 12-minute mark.
A layin through contact and backdoor cut for an easy basket by senior guard Mike Herrington made it 51-48 as the momentum was shifting.
Retrum then hit a hook shot over Campbell to make it 53-50 with 6:30 remaining.
Martin Luther scored the next four points before a Moen 3-point play made it 57-53. Junior guard Drew Stoddard then picked senior guard Garrett Moore's pocket, going the other way to an easy layin to make it a one-score game.
Herrington stole a lazy pass, which led to a good look for Bender on a short jump that knotted it up at 57 with 3:16 left.
Freshman guard Demerius Shakur missed the front end of the 1-and-1 and junior forward Jaxson Retrum secured the board, outletting it up the floor to start a fastbreak that ended with a Moen layup, giving Lake Mills its first lead, 59-57, with 2:30 remaining.
Scholfield came off a screen and buried a contested 3 out of a timeout to snatch the lead back.
Lake Mills had an empty possession, giving the Spartans an opportunity to run clock. After a nearly 60-second possession Burris drove hard to the rack and had a clean look right at the rim, one that he missed.
Moen then got out on the break, scoring with Burris defending to make it 61-60 L-Cats with a minute remaining.
Burris had another look in the paint, this one contested, that hit the rim twice before falling out. Stoddard hit Bender in stride for a transition layin, pushing the lead to three.
Burris scored a layup with 15.1 seconds left to make it a 1-point game. Lake Mills inbounded out of a timeout and Bender was fouled immediately, making both.
Martin Luther called timeout to set up a play. Moore drove inside but got walled off by Stoddard so he kicked to Immekus, who used a pumpfake to get Bender off his feet and leaned to draw a 3-shot foul.
Immekus, the biggest contributor left from the state title group, hit all three before Moen's shot ended things. Immekus scored 14 first-half points and finished with 17, one fewer than his season average, as Bender chased him around various screens.
"We were just trying to give Charlie a little more help on some of those staggers," Hicklin said. "They run a lot of staggers and screens for him. I thought Charlie did a great job of chasing him through all that stuff and getting a hand in his shot and vision. Just giving a little more help on some of that stuff."
Lake Mills, winners of eight straight games, went on an 18-8 run over the final five minutes.
"We really started having trust in each other to stay in front of our guy and get up to ball pressure," Bender said. "They are really quick so we came out of the gate not really knowing what was coming, standing back and letting them do what they do with their ballhandlers. We finally got confidence and pressured. Campbell is hard to keep off the boards and we kept him off the boards pretty well in the second half."
"That's what I was most proud of these guys for," Hicklin said of the team's resolve. "They weathered the storms after they made a lot of runs at us. (Martin Luther) made the first one of the game. It took us a little while to get going. We missed a few shots early. Our guys never doubted each other, packed it in or gave any indication they stopped believing. I knew we had a run coming I was just hoping we wouldn't run out of time. Luckily we made it.
"They missed some outside shots and we were able to get out and get some stuff in transition. Then we were able to get the ball inside a little bit. The main thing was not turning it over. When we didn't turn it over we got pretty good shots."
The L-Cats play at St. Cat's on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the regional final.
LAKE MILLS 68,
MARTIN LUTHER 65
Martin Luther 35 30 — 65
Lake Mills 30 38 — 68
MARTIN LUTHER (fg ft-fta pts) — Moore 1 0-0 2, Scholfield 7 1-1 18, Buckstrom 2 0-0 4, Immekus 6 3-3 17, Campbell 5 0-0 12, Burris 4 4-5 12. Totals 25 8-10 65.
LAKE MILLS — Herrington 3 1-1 7, Stoddard 1 3-4 5, Retrum 7 0-4 14, Moen 8 2-2 19, Bender 7 3-3 18, Johnson 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 9-14 68.
3-point goals: ML 7 (Scholfield 3, Immekus 2, Campbell 2); LM 3 (Moen 1, Bender 1, Johnson 1). Total fouls: ML 17; LM 13. Fouled out: ML Burris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.