WILLIAMS BAY — Sam Norton scored 13 points for seventh-seeded Williams Bay in a 53-45 win over tenth-seeded Johnson Creek in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal boys basketball game on Tuesday.
Williams Bay (12-11) led 28-14 at halftime and held on for its first playoff win since 2016.
Johnson Creek (7-16) trimmed the lead to single digits in the second half. Sophomore forward Logan Sullivan led the Bluejays with 14 points.
Senior point guard Justin Swanson had a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go with four assists and three steals.
Senior guard/forward Alex Garza added 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior guard Reed Garsky also had six rebounds.
Ben Venteicher recorded six blocks for the Bulldogs, who travel to face Markesan in a regional semifinal on Friday.
WILLIAMS BAY 53,
JOHNSON CREEK 45
Johnson Creek 14 31 — 45
Williams Bay 28 25 — 53
Johnson Creek (fg ftm-fta pts) — Garza 3 5-10 12, Swanson 5 2-5 12, Sullivan 5 4-6 14, Walling 1 1-3 3, Anton-Pernat 0 0-5 0, Owen 2 0-0 4, Garsky 0 0-2 0 Totals 17 11-25 45
Williams Bay — Turner 1 0-0 2, Randall 4 0-2 9, West 1 0-0 2, Norton 4 2-2 13, Viss 3 1-2 8, Mannelli 2 3-3 7, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Edington 2 0-2 4, Venteicher 2 2-4 6 Totals 20 8-15 53
Three-point goals — JC (Garza 1, Walling 1), WB (Randall 1, Norton 3, Viss 1)
Total fouls — JC 14, WB 10
