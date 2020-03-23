Luther Prep sophomore forward Grace Schmidt was named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Division 3 honorable mention all-state in voting held recently.
Schmidt was one of three underclassmen to be recognized in D3. She scored 23.4 points per game, good for ninth across all divisions, and was the state’s third-leading rebounder with 14.4 a game.
“She was excited to get honorable mention all-state,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said.
“She was humbled. I was happy she got that recognition in the state. That was neat, very cool for her. She 100 percent deserved it.
“She works hard every practice, gets herself ready. It’s been neat to see her grow from last year to this season. She’s only getting better. I’m expecting some big numbers for next year too.”
Schmidt was third in Division 3 in points per game while leading the Capitol North Conference in scoring and rebounding, notching a career-high 35 points in a 61-43 victory over East Troy.
She has six 30-point games, including five this past season.
The Phoenix finished the campaign 17-7, posting a 7-3 league record to tie for second place.
