Jefferson junior Ainsley Howard made the second team in Rock Valley girls all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Howard averaged a team-best 14 points per game for the Eagles. Similar to Carollo, Howard was also scoring well down the stretch, finishing with 20 and 25 points the final two games.
Jefferson junior Josie Peterson and freshman Ayianna Johnson both received honorable-mention nods. Johnson scored 8.4 points per game and had eight scoring games in double digits.
Peterson scored 6.4 points per game for the Eagles.
Evansville senior Paige Banks was named Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year.
ALL-ROCK VALLEY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First team: P. Banks, Evan., sr.; K. Carollo, White., jr.; O. Tinder, BT, jr.; L. Kalk, Clin., sr.; A. Dix, Brod., fr.; K. Hildebrandt, McF, jr.; R. Courier, BF, sr.
Second team: J. Rinehart, Evan., jr.; A. Howard, Jeff., jr.; A. Grosinske, White., sr.; K. Moe, Brod., so.; O. Roehl, Clin., jr.; A. Ciochon, Clin., sr.; K. Fox Gunderson, Edge., so.
Honorable mention: L. Larson, BF, so.; V. Larson, BF, sr.; C. Purdue, Brod., sr.; O. Oliver, Brod., so.; H. Welte, Clin., sr.; E. Teubert, Clin., so.; M. Golabowski, ET, jr.; E. Scurek, ET, jr.; S. Fox, Edge., fr.; A. Eftemoff, Evan., sr.; R. Tofte, jr.; A. Johnson, Jeff., fr.; J. Peterson, Jeff., jr.; L. Lonigro, McF, jr.; F. Gilberston, McF, sr.; M. Young, BT, sr.; J. Njoo, BT, sr.; C. Laue, White., sr.
Player of the Year — Banks, Evansville, sr.
Coach of the Year — Wiemiller, Evansville
