WAUNAKEE — The streak continues.
Watertown’s playoff winless streak extended to eight seasons after the Goslings lost to Waunakee 68-55 in a WIAA Division 1 regional boys basketball semifinal on Friday.
The 12th-seeded Goslings (12-11) went toe-to-toe with fifth-seeded Waunakee (18-5) for the first 16 minutes and trailed 23-22. But the Warriors closed the half on an 8-0 run, then used a 9-0 run early in the second half to take a 15-point lead. Watertown never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
The Warriors attacked the lane in various ways and scored at will, while the Goslings struggled to keep pace offensively once they got behind.
Junior guard/forward Caden Nelson and 6-foot-5 sophomore post Andrew Keller each scored 15 points for Waunakee, while junior guard Jaxson Zibell added 13. Senior guard/forward Caden Hough (nine points) and senior guard Jake May (eight) fell just short of giving the Warriors five players in double figures. Another young post, 6-foot-6 sophomore Jack Dotzler, made it that much harder for Watertown to score inside.
Watertown got a game-high 16 points from senior point guard Cade Oiler and 14 from senior guard Deon Nailing. Oiler had six assists and Nailing added six rebounds. Sophomore forward Nate Gapinski added eight points and nine rebounds.
"We knew going into this game that 33 (Keller) and 11 (Dotzler) were beasts in the middle,” Watertown boys basketball coach Travis Moulton said. “They are really talented sophomores. Not many teams play two bigs in the middle at the same time. So we knew that was going to be the challenge for us coming in, but I thought we did a pretty good job. Deon did a great job battling (Dotzler). (Senior guard) Payton Foltz had to battle a bigger guy.
“We compared this team to old Wisconsin Lutheran teams that have 10 guys who are all similar. They attack you in waves and they go on little runs, and sometimes big runs. They closed the half on a big one. I thought we played really well. I thought we deserved to be a little closer at half, but that’s not the way basketball always works. I thought we did a great job battling back. The guys showed a lot of heart. I thought our guys busted their butts tonight. But we needed to keep it in the 50s. We’re 2-8 when games get into the 60s, now we’re 2-9. They just had too many possessions."
The senior class consisting of Oiler, Nailing, Foltz, Kory Stas, Derek Rowedder, Henry Strupp, Levi Letts, Brandon Timmel, Michael Kuckkan and Jacob Crogan took ownership of a difficult season last year and helped improve the team’s home record from 3-9 a year ago to 6-4 this season. They finished tied for third in the Badger South after placing sixth in the league a year ago.
“Looking back on the year, there were a couple of losses you wish had gone differently, but there were probably some games we won that maybe we shouldn’t have,” Moulton said. “It’s been fun watching this senior class develop. Like I said on Senior Night, I’ve known these guys since they were in sixth grade. We have ten seniors that will graduate that have come through this program. It’s emotional to see them play their last game. I’ve bonded with all of them. I am proud of how we played."
WAUNAKEE 68, WATERTOWN 55
Watertown 2233 — 55
Waunakee 31 37 — 68
Watertown (fg ftm-fta pts) — Oiler 6 0-0 16, Meyers 1 0-0 3, Nailing 3 7-7 14, Skas 3 0-0 6, Gapinski 2 4-6 8, Rowedder 2 0-0 6, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 11-13 55
Waunakee — Nelson 4 7-8 15, Zibell 5 0-2 13, Hough 4 0-0 9, May 3 2-3 8, Fuhremann 1 0-0 3, Dotzler 0 2-5 2, Fischer 1 0-0 3, Keller 6 3-5 15 Totals 24 15-23 68
Three-point goals — W (Oiler 4, Meyers 1, Nailing 1, Rowedder 2 ), WK (Zibell 2, Hough 1, Fuhremann 1, Fischer 1)
Total fouls — W 18, WK 16
Fouled out — W (Nailing)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.