A couple months ago, Jamie Koepp was informed that he had been selected to join a very prestigious group within a historical organization. This fall, as a friend of basketball, the former Watertown varsity boys basketball coach will be inducted in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Koepp has been a WBCA member his entire head coaching career, and has been a lifetime member since retiring as the head coach in 2013.
Koepp has two adult children that both graduated from Watertown High School. Andre is a graduate of the University of Minnesota and currently is lives in Austin, TX and Jenna is a freshman at UW-Stevens Point.
Koepp was born, raised and educated in Milwaukee as the youngest of four children. He came to Watertown in 2005 as a relatively unknown name in the area even though he already had a wealth of coaching experience. He was coming off being named the 2004-2005 Milwaukee City Conference Coach of the Year in his final year at Milwaukee Juneau.
As a head coach in his twenties in the Milwaukee City Conference, Koepp reached out for assistance and received it from mentors such as the long time legendary coach, Jim Jones. When he arrived in Watertown, he was immediately welcomed into the community. He reached out to many members of the community to learn more about the basketball program that was rich in tradition and is still that way, today. The legendary coach, Eli Crogan provided a wealth of knowledge and coach Koepp is proud to call him a friend today.
In fifteen years as a high school head varsity coach, his teams never lost a WIAA first round game with 12 first round wins and 3 byes. In those 15 years his team lost one home playoff game during his career. In two of his last three years at Milwaukee Juneau, his team led the state in scoring. The friendships and acquaintances that have been developed through the years because of sports and specifically the game of basketball have been greater than he ever could have imagined.
There is so much that makes up his career, besides simply that of a head basketball coach. Koepp has always enjoyed leading youth basketball camps throughout his career.
About 20 years ago, he started the Jamie Koepp Basketball Youth Camps for Boys and Girls and averaged over 250 participants for the six years it took place at Milwaukee Juneau. Lunches were provided and ‘Swim with Coach Koepp’ usually brought a large numbers of the campers in the pool after the basketball camp finished for the day. The indoor pool at Juneau had a diving board and lifeguards present that allowed for some fun cannonball competitions that included Koepp and his kids along with the campers. At Watertown, the Gosling Youth Camps also had great participation of over 200 campers each summer. He also introduced Parent/Child Camps in Watertown that included over 100 participants and parents each time.
Jamie is very proud to have represented Watertown a couple of different times when it came to coaching basketball outside of Watertown. First, he spent a couple weeks each summer for a few years when he coaching in Hawaii as part of Tourney Sport USA back in early to mid 2000’s. Most recently, he was selected to coach a USA Men’s 18-year-old team at the 2020 World Games in Austria as part of Student Athlete World USA.
In his first year as the Watertown Head Basketball Coach in 2005, he hosted WBCA/WEAC Coaches Clinic at Marquette University with guest speaker list that included; two MU assistant coaches as well as Dean Vander Plas (Ripon HS), George Haas (Wauwatosa East) and Denny Fox (Cardinal Stritch). While the Watertown head basketball coach, in 2007 he hosted WBCA/WEAC Coaches Clinic at Milwaukee School of Engineering with guest speakers that included; Stacy Brunner (Concordia), Brian Miller (MSOE), Josh Ketterhagen (Cedar Grove-Belgium) and Jon Handel (Elkhorn).
The Milwaukee native earned his Bachelor Degree from Concordia University of Wisconsin and his teaching license from Alverno College. He went on to earn three different graduate degrees, with two from Marquette University and one from UW-Milwaukee. His education degrees have allowed him to be a teacher, school counselor and administrator.
As the current Watertown High School Athletic Director, he has a keen understanding of the passion, knowledge and excitement the members of the community have for high school athletics. He also understands the magnitude of the position and works diligently each day to improve the experience for the Watertown High School student-athletes. There are always facility improvement projects that are front and center. The Watertown Athletic Booster Club has been instrumental in many projects becoming a reality, such as the concession stand in the stadium and the completion of the fitness center renovation.
Koepp walked the walk when it came to preparing coaches on his staff to ready to take over their own program when the time was right. Denny Fox, the Cardinal Stritch head basketball Coach took Koepp under his wing in the early 90’s and did just that, prepared him to take over his own program.
Not every assistant coach has a desire to be a head coach. With that said, Jamie would like to thank the many coaches in Watertown throughout the years that made personal and professional sacrifices for the betterment of our team and program as a whole. There have been a number of coaches (currently 10) from his staff that went on to be head coaches both in basketball and other sports. Some have left, some have stayed and others have left and returned. “I am very proud of the coaches that have gone on to run their own programs and equally proud of the coaches that continue to be a vital and respected contributor for the coaching staff they are a part of as an assistant coach.”
Another example of his widespread community connection includes the long time relationship he has with the city and specifically Watertown Cable. For the past 14 years, Jamie has been a volunteer for Watertown TV, located in the lower level of Watertown City Hall. He continues to host the award winning television show, SportsTalk with Jamie Koepp that is shown on Watertown TV. He is approaching four hundred shows under his belt. “The Watertown TV staff and volunteers have a special place in my heart. That TV station is a hidden gem for the city of Watertown and the community. The staff at the station are passionate, caring and produce, edit and direct shows that are award winning year after year and done so at a very high level.”
His career allowed him to coach at two very distinctively different basketball programs. Not many coaches get the opportunity to be a head coach in both an urban and rural environment.
“I wouldn’t change my coaching career path for anything. Thank you to everyone along the way that provided support and inspiration.” In closing, Jamie wants the players and coaches involved through the years to know that this award is for all the players, coaches and friends that were a part of the programs throughout the years. “Any success a head coach is fortunate to experience is primarily because of the commitment and dedication of the players and the assistant coaches on the staff.”
The WBCA Hall of Fame Banquet will take place this fall in Wisconsin Dells. If anyone is interested in purchasing tickets and attending, please contact Jamie Koepp at Watertown High School or koeppj@watertown.k12.wi.us.
