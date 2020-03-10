The Lake Mills girls basketball team earned a 70-65 victory over Martin Luther on Saturday at Brown Deer High School to win a WIAA Division 3 sectional final and advance to the program’s first state tournament. The back row from left are assistant coach Bobby Rose, Kayla Will, Vivian Guerrero, head coach Brandon Siska, Jade Pitta, Makena Vesperman and assistant coach Sam Herrington. The front row from left are McClain Mahone, Taylor Roughen, Julianna Wagner, Ava Wollin, Brooke Fair and Hannah Lamke. The L-Cats face Wrightstown in the state semifinals at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday at 3 p.m.