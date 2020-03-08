WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Jefferson senior Kayla Gehrmann felt she had a balance beam routine worthy of the awards podium at the WIAA Gymnastics State Championships, and she definitely proved it — with one painful caveat.
Gehrmann’s routine, which earned her a career best 9.0 score in sectional competition, certainly would have been good enough to place her on the podium. But a costly fall led to a one-point deduction, and that was the difference between finishing near the top of the pack as opposed to the back of it.
Had she stayed on the beam, Gehrmann would have posted a 9.217 score, which would have tied her for third and matched former teammate Audry Wright’s third place medal in 2017, which remains the highest in school history. Instead, Gehrmann’s final score of 8.217 was good for 22nd overall in Division 2 competition on Saturday.
Gehrmann leaves as a three-time state qualifier after being part of state qualifying teams her freshman and sophomore seasons.
“I am disappointed in my routine, but I am glad I made it back,” Gehrmann said. “I’ve grown up doing (gymnastics) my whole life, so it’s been a big part of my life. I did it with my sister, so it was part of my family and my mom coached. I like getting to learn new stuff and constantly changing to different things and being with my teammates. I like it (here at the state tournament). It’s different, but it’s nice to have people cheering you on.”
Jefferson gymnastics coach Kayla Miller returned to Wisconsin Rapids in a new role after competing here for the Eagles in 2017.
“It’s very different (being here as a coach),” Miller said.
“It’s kind of sad to watch, because I enjoyed doing it so much, but it was awesome helping somebody else get here. Kayla definitely proved herself throughout the season on the beam. That was the only event where we felt like she was really going to make it. The fall was definitely not something we wanted to see, but it’s OK.”
