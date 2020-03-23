Five area athletes were recognized in Trailways East girls basketball all-conference voting held recently.
Named to the first team were Dodgeland sophomore forward Adrianne Bader and Hustisford senior forward Alisha Peplinski. Hustisford sophomore guard Rylie Collien made the second team. Hustisford senior guard Julia Leinen and Dodgeland sophomore guard Miranda Firari each received honorable mention.
Bader finished third in the league in scoring with 13.5 points per game and third in rebounding with 9.3 boards per game.
Peplinski finished fourth in the conference in scoring with 13.4 points per game and led the Falcons in rebounding with 8.2 per game.
Collin finished second for Husty in scoring average (12.4) and rebounds (5.3) while leading the Falcons in assists (2.4). Leinen was third on the team in scoring (5.8) and second on the team in assists (2.0).
Firari was second on the team in scoring for Dodgeland with 11.2 points per game.
Oakfield won the conference with an 11-1 record, followed by Horicon at 9-3, Hustisford, Lourdes Academy and Central Wisconsin Christian each at 6-6, Dodgeland at 4-8 and Wayland Academy at 0-12.
2019-20 TRAILWAYS EAST ALL-CONFERENCE
First team
Payton Marvin, Horicon, senior
Mya Lamonska, Oakfield, senior
Jolie Schouten, CWC, junior
Alisha Peplinski, Hustisford, senior
Hope Burns, Lourdes, junior
Adrianne Bader, Dodgeland, sophomore
Second team
Abi Streeter, Oakfield, junior
Karissa Laabs, Horicon, senior
Nicole Jongebloed, Horicon, senior
Rylie Collien, Hustisford, sophomore
Rachael Russ, Lourdes, senior
Aryanna Oestreicher, Wayland, junior
Honorable mention
Aryn Uttendorfer, Oakfield, senior
Vada Hoffman, Oakfield, junior
Jenna Anderson, Oakfield, senior
Allison Tillema, Horicon, senior
Autumn Zuhlke, CWC, senior
Shelby Buwalda, CWC, sophomore
Kaitlyn Vander Werff, CWC, freshman
Julia Leinen, Hustisford, senior
Paige Droessler, Lourdes, junior
Miranda Firari, Dodgeland, sophomore
Player of the Year — Payton Marvin, Horicon, senior
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.