Five area athletes were recognized in Trailways East girls basketball all-conference voting held recently.

Named to the first team were Dodgeland sophomore forward Adrianne Bader and Hustisford senior forward Alisha Peplinski. Hustisford sophomore guard Rylie Collien made the second team. Hustisford senior guard Julia Leinen and Dodgeland sophomore guard Miranda Firari each received honorable mention.

Bader finished third in the league in scoring with 13.5 points per game and third in rebounding with 9.3 boards per game.

Peplinski finished fourth in the conference in scoring with 13.4 points per game and led the Falcons in rebounding with 8.2 per game.

Collin finished second for Husty in scoring average (12.4) and rebounds (5.3) while leading the Falcons in assists (2.4). Leinen was third on the team in scoring (5.8) and second on the team in assists (2.0).

Firari was second on the team in scoring for Dodgeland with 11.2 points per game.

Oakfield won the conference with an 11-1 record, followed by Horicon at 9-3, Hustisford, Lourdes Academy and Central Wisconsin Christian each at 6-6, Dodgeland at 4-8 and Wayland Academy at 0-12.

2019-20 TRAILWAYS EAST ALL-CONFERENCE

First team

Payton Marvin, Horicon, senior

Mya Lamonska, Oakfield, senior

Jolie Schouten, CWC, junior

Alisha Peplinski, Hustisford, senior

Hope Burns, Lourdes, junior

Adrianne Bader, Dodgeland, sophomore

Second team

Abi Streeter, Oakfield, junior

Karissa Laabs, Horicon, senior

Nicole Jongebloed, Horicon, senior

Rylie Collien, Hustisford, sophomore

Rachael Russ, Lourdes, senior

Aryanna Oestreicher, Wayland, junior

Honorable mention

Aryn Uttendorfer, Oakfield, senior

Vada Hoffman, Oakfield, junior

Jenna Anderson, Oakfield, senior

Allison Tillema, Horicon, senior

Autumn Zuhlke, CWC, senior

Shelby Buwalda, CWC, sophomore

Kaitlyn Vander Werff, CWC, freshman

Julia Leinen, Hustisford, senior

Paige Droessler, Lourdes, junior

Miranda Firari, Dodgeland, sophomore

Player of the Year — Payton Marvin, Horicon, senior

