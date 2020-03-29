Less than a month ago, 40 Watertown area wrestlers, grades K-8th, were hitting the peak of their training in hopes of competing in the USA Wrestling youth state qualifiers series. The team was on their way to the best season in its roughly ten year history. Competing with a dozen past state qualifiers, 4 place winners, and nearly a 75 percent win percentage on their middle school team gave the group high hopes for the state qualifiers and state tournament, which would have taken place in Madison over this past weekend. However, life does not always work out as planned.
“It’s been hard, but we just keep trying to tell the guys that there are bigger things in life,” Watertown youth wrestling coach Mark Bardenwerper said. “This is a bump in the road, and we still keep the same mindset as the rest of the season. Learn from what happened and prepare for what comes next.
“I especially feel for this 8th grade class, which is the most competitive group we’ve had since we started this club 10 years ago. However, we believe it’s important to ‘control the controllables,’ and it’s time to move forward and continue to eat well, workout, and live a healthy lifestyle.”
The team had many highlights on the year, winning trophies at various area tournaments and having a hugely successful middle school season. However, one of the biggest moments was when they were able to donate nearly $500 to Watertown Humane Society as part of their annual giving back to the community fundraiser. The Club wishes to thank its parents, supporters, and coaches. They have already been meeting (virtually of course) to plan for future improvements in the club, and their next opportunity to get back on the mats.
