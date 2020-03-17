Junior guard Skyler Powers and junior forward Brooke Mosher received honorable mention in Capitol South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Powers led the Pirates in scoring with 12.7 points per game. Mosher led Waterloo on the boards with 9.3 rebounds per game.
Marshall won the conference with a 10-0 record, followed by Belleville, New Glarus and Cambridge each at 5-5, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6 and Waterloo at 1-9.
CAPITOL CONFERENCE SOUTH DIVISION
ALL-CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL
2019-20 Capitol South Girls Basketball Players of the Year — Anna Lutz, Marshall
First Team
Anna Lutz, Marshall, junior
Laurel Nickel, Marshall, junior
Jaylynn Benson, New Glarus, junior
Ashlee Adler, Wisconsin Heights, senior
Mayah Holzhueter, Cambridge, sophomore
Unanimous selection
Gracie Korth, Cambridge, senior
Callie Smith, Belleville, sophomore
Olivia Williams, Cambridge, senior
Mya Andrews, Marshall, junior
Ava Foley, Belleville, sophomore
Honorable mention
Abby Ward, Marshall, sophomore
Jenna Shrader, Belleville, senior
Lily Himmelmann, New Glarus, senior
Kelsi Handel, Wisconsin Heights, senior
Miranda Keith, Wisconsin Heights, senior
Brooke Mosher, Waterloo, junior
Skyler Powers, Waterloo, junior
