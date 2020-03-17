Two Pirates honored in girls voting

Junior guard Skyler Powers and junior forward Brooke Mosher received honorable mention in Capitol South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.

Powers led the Pirates in scoring with 12.7 points per game. Mosher led Waterloo on the boards with 9.3 rebounds per game.

Marshall won the conference with a 10-0 record, followed by Belleville, New Glarus and Cambridge each at 5-5, Wisconsin Heights at 4-6 and Waterloo at 1-9.

CAPITOL CONFERENCE SOUTH DIVISION

ALL-CONFERENCE

GIRLS BASKETBALL

2019-20 Capitol South Girls Basketball Players of the Year — Anna Lutz, Marshall

First Team

Anna Lutz, Marshall, junior

Laurel Nickel, Marshall, junior

Jaylynn Benson, New Glarus, junior

Ashlee Adler, Wisconsin Heights, senior

Mayah Holzhueter, Cambridge, sophomore

Unanimous selection

Gracie Korth, Cambridge, senior

Callie Smith, Belleville, sophomore

Olivia Williams, Cambridge, senior

Mya Andrews, Marshall, junior

Ava Foley, Belleville, sophomore

Honorable mention

Abby Ward, Marshall, sophomore

Jenna Shrader, Belleville, senior

Lily Himmelmann, New Glarus, senior

Kelsi Handel, Wisconsin Heights, senior

Miranda Keith, Wisconsin Heights, senior

Brooke Mosher, Waterloo, junior

Skyler Powers, Waterloo, junior

