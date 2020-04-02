SLINGER — As of now, there are no changes to the 2020 racing schedule at the Slinger Super Speedway, as racers and staff prepare for the 73rd season of action at the world’s fastest quarter-mile oval. Racing action is slated to return to the high banks of the Slinger Super Speedway, Sunday afternoon, April 26 with the Miller Lite Spring Opener. The opener will be headlined by the return of the popular Big 8 Late Model Series. If there is inclement weather or the state is still in a government shut down the opener would move to Sunday afternoon May 3.
The Big 8 Series most recently competed at the Slinger Speedway in 2014. In that event, Austin Nason scored his first career series win while being chased under the checkered flag by Casey Johnson. Since then, both Nason and Johnson have gone on to become powerhouse super late model competitors, barnstorming the upper Midwest.
The on-going COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic, and Governor Tony Evers “Safer at Home” edict may cause Slinger Speedway staff to make some adjustments. Any changes to the schedule will be made after a review of the current situation and announced the week of April 13.
“Our heart goes out to the people of our state and country as we all wrestle with the effects, from physical health, mental health, and economic standpoint, of the on-going pandemic,” said Slinger Speedway promoter, Todd Thelen. “We’re in a unique situation, however. Being a local short track, our drivers and teams are ready, and we’ve been doing work all winter, behind the scenes. We can open up and host an event with just a couple of days’ notice. And I know our fans are chomping at the bit to get out.”
If the Coronavirus pandemic should force Thelen and his crew to shuffle the schedule, the most likely scenario will have the Spring Opener being pushed back one-week to May 3rd (with a May 10th rain date). The super late models are still slated to take center stage on May 17th when Potawatomi Hotel & Casino presents the regular season kickoff.
All of those events would take place on Sunday afternoons, with gates opening at noon, opening ceremonies slated for 2:00 pm and racing to follow.
Sunday night racing returns on May 24th with the EH Wolf & Sons Memorial Day spectacular, an event that officially kicks off summer at the speedway and features a huge fireworks display.
“We realize that, depending on when we start the season and if we need the May 10th rain date for the opener, we may be forced to postpone the Small Car Enduro to later in the season,” said Thelen. “I hope all of our fans and teams realize that we’re all in this together. Trust me, I want to go racing just as badly as they do. But we just need to be patient and understanding as our country works through this pandemic.”
The up to date 2020 race schedule for Slinger Speedway is available by visiting www.slingersuperspeedway.com.
Slinger Speedway is located off of Highways 41 and 144 at 280 Cedar Creek Road in Slinger, WI. For more information on upcoming events visit our web site at www.slingersuperspeedway.com or call the track office at 262-644-5921.
