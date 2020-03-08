WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Judges are notoriously tough graders at the WIAA Gymnastics State Championships.
Watertown sophomore Meghan Hurtgen can be, too.
“She is very tough on herself,” Watertown co-gymnastics coach Paula Mandel said.
Not surprisingly, Hurtgen gave herself a mixed review after placing 25th among Division 1 all-around performers in her state debut on Saturday with a score of 33.300.
“It went OK,” Hurtgen said with a humble tone.
Hurtgen began the day on the vault, where she was unable to stick the landing on both attempts at the challenging Yurchenko vault. She scored 7.633 on that event and finished 26th overall on it.
“Vault was a little rough, but she got here,” Mandel said. “That was the goal. A lot of girls can’t say that.”
The rest of Hurtgen’s day went much better, starting with the uneven bars, where she added a new skill and placed 22nd with an 8.2 score.
“She was in bars in Round 2 and she works this free hip handstand and she hit it just beautiful today,” Watertown co-gymnastics coach Jenna Wendt said. “It’s one of the best things I have seen her do. She worked in a pretty nice bail. She’s been working hard on that handstand before that, which adds a different level of complexity to that. The landing mats are really stiff, so she lost four-tenths on her dismount. She just had an uncharacteristic step. It was a very nice bar routine and she should be very proud of that.”
For the most part, she was.
“I hit my new skill on bars and I got credit for it,” Hurtgen said. “It’s just the landing mat was so hard, it was hard to get that landing (perfectly stuck).”
Next, Hurtgen competed on the balance beam and placed 23rd with an 8.650 score.
“She had a no-fall beam routine at state,” Wendt said. “That’s awesome. It’s a different level of cheering, it’s a different level of crowd and it’s scary. It’s intimidating to be up there on that beam, but she didn’t fall. I know she had a couple wobbles that she wasn’t proud of, but I am beyond proud of her.”
Hurtgen was definitely happy to stay on the beam.
“I had a no-fall, so I was proud of that,” Hurtgen said. “I would have liked a little less wobbling, and I didn’t get my last connection, and I’ve been struggling with that for a few weeks now. It’s going to be a work in progress in the offseason.”
Hurtgen finished the day on the floor exercise, placing 24th with an 8.817 score. Though it wasn’t a season-best score for Hurtgen, it was one of her cleanest performances.
“I’ve never stuck my first pass, my full and a half, so I was really proud of that,” Hurtgen said. “Scoring was hard, though.”
Don’t get Mandel started on state scoring. She’s seen too many of her gymnasts graded lower than expected at this event. One judge nearly gave Hurtgen the 9 she was seeking with an 8.95. The other two had it scored 8.75.
“I thought she had one of her best floor routines,” Mandel said. “Again, this sport is frustrating. Scoring is frustrating. I don’t know what they are looking for, but I thought she had a very nice floor routine. It was a very nice ending to the competition.”
Even though Hurtgen considered the floor exercise her most challenging event growing up, she looked her most relaxed while competing in it.
“I usually do (feel the most comfortable on floor),” Hurtgen said. “Once the music starts, I just feel comfortable and it’s my own routine.”
Nerves didn’t appear to be a factor for her first time at this tournament. Wendt expected nothing less.
“She got up and she did what she needed to do,” Wendt said. “I know she has been hurting all season long and she tweaked her ankle a little more working on this vault. She’s a very mentally strong gymnast. She’s upset with her performance, but I don’t think any of her fan club that’s here was upset. They are all unbelievably proud of her, as we coaches both are.”
Though Hurtgen has high standards for herself, she did enjoy the experience and is motivated for the future.
“It was good,” Hurtgen said.
“It was fun, because I got to show everyone what I can do. There are definitely a lot of new skills I want to try to get next year.”
