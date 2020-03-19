LAKE MILLS – The charter year for the Lakeside Bowling Club recently wrapped up with several successes in the books. The new club was a co-op team comprised of students from Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills and Lake Mills High School.
The team participated in six baker-format meets (two matches per meet) at several bowling centers across the 6th district (greater Watertown area) under the high school division of the Bowling Centers Association of Wisconsin (BCAW).
The team won three matches and placed 4th in the division 2 standings. Competition is stiff as all teams in the district compete regardless of school size and level of expertise. The district wrapped up the season with a fun tournament where the Lakeside club qualified 4th out of 12 teams and took 3rd place overall in the stepladder competition. The team wrapped the year with a bowling party at Hering’s Fish Bowl in Lake Mills.
Team members included senior Brooke Engel, Lake Mills HS co-op; Lakeside juniors Kristel Hafenstein, Beaver Dam; Connor Slattery, Lake Mills; sophomores Josh Bittorf, Waterloo; Nick Peterson, Sun Prairie; Austin Schwab, Fort Atkinson; and freshman Emma Horn, Watertown. The team was coached by Tom Horn and Rich Parkhurst, both of Watertown.
The club expects to continue with a 2020-21 season, with most of the team returning since there is only one senior graduating and news of several interested incoming freshmen. The goal is to enroll multiple teams from Lakeside in 2020-21 meets.
For those interested in participating next year, reach out to coaches at lakesidehsbc@gmail.com and be on the lookout for further information and sign-ups in the fall.
