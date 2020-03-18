Three members of Watertown’s boys basketball team were recognized in Badger South boys basketball all-conference voting held recently.
Senior guard Cade Oiler was named to the first team, while seniors guards Deon Nailing and Kory Stas received honorable mention.
Oiler led the Goslings in points (13.4 per game) and assists (five per game) and also averaged 3.7 rebounds per game.
“Cade was our engine for the entire year,” Watertown boys basketball coach Travis Moulton said. “He was the type of player we couldn’t take off the court. His scoring and assists numbers improved greatly from last year, but what was most important for us is that turnovers went way down. Conference coaches knew that they always had to know where Cade was and also knew if he gets going, we are really difficult to stop. He had a great three-year varsity career and will be difficult to replace next year.”
Nailing was second on the team in scoring (11.5 points per game) and second on the team in assists. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds per game.
“The improvement that Deon Nailing made over his four year career is remarkable,” Moulton said. “From coming off the bench as a freshman to missing second team all-conference by one spot is remarkable. The kid loves the game, and it’s that love that turned him into a fantastic basketball player. His athleticism and ability to get to the basket really impressed conference coaches. Add to that, the ability to shoot the three, he really has turned into a true scorer. The highlight of Deon’s season was dropping 29 on Fort Atkinson.”
Stas averaged 9.3 points and 3.4 rebounds per game and shot a team-high 39 percent from 3-point range. He tied with Oiler for the team lead in steals.
“Kory has been one of the best two way players in the conference for the previous three years,” Moulton said. “We always have him guarding one of the opposing team’s top scorers and rely on him offensively as well. Like Deon, Kory does a fantastic job getting to the rim and finishing through contact. I feel as a team we have a lot of guys who can hit shots from the perimeter and Kory led that group shooting 39 percent from 3. He has been a staple in our program during his time here.”
Moulton added the team is losing 10 seniors who will all be tough to replace.
Stoughton won the conference with a 12-2 record, followed by Monroe at 11-3, Watertown and Milton each at 8-6, Edgewood at 6-8, Monona Grove at 5-9, Oregon at 4-10 and Fort Atkinson at 2-12.
BADGER SOUTH
CONFERENCE
All-Conference
Boys Basketball
First Team
Jack Camption, Milton, sophomore
Carson Leuzinger, Monroe, sophomore
Adam Hobson, Stoughton, sophomore
Cael McGee, Stoughton, junior
Cade Oiler, Watertown, senior
denoted unanimous selection
Badger South Player of the Year — Adam Hobson, Stoughton
Second Team
Michael Regnier, Edgewood, junior
Connor Bracket, Monona Grove, junior
Lance Nelson, Monona Grove, junior
Cade Meyer, Monroe, junior
JT Seagreaves, Monroe, sophomore
Honorable mention
Wallace Schmotzer, Edgewood, senior
Isandro Jimenez, Edgewood, junior
Carson Baker, Fort Atkinson, sophomore
Drew Evans, Fort Atkinson, sophomore
Caleb Haffelder, Fort Atkinson, senior
Sam Burdette, Milton, junior
Adam Yates, Oregon, senior
Nathan Hutcherson, Stoughton, senior
Reece Sproul, Stoughton, junior
Kory Stas, Watertown, senior
Deon Nailing, Watertown, senior
