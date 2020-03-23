Swanson, Joseph earn all-conference honors

Sophomore guard Lexi Swanson and senior guard Brooke Joseph were honored in Trailways South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.

Swanson earned second team honors after leading the Bluejays in scoring average (11.2 points per game) and rebounding (10.5) and shared the team lead in assists with Hannah Budig with 1.3 per game. Swanson finished a close second to the league’s Player of the Year, Parkview senior Taylor Burrell, in rebounding average. Burrell’s average was 10.9.

Joseph was third on the team in scoring with five points per game.

Deerfield won the conference with a 12-0 record, followed by Palmyra-Eagle at 9-3, Parkview at 7-5, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Williams Bay each at 6-6, Johnson Creek at 2-10 and Madison Country Day School at 0-12.

2019-20

ALL-TRAILWAYS SOUTH

Girls Basketball

First Team

Taylor Burrell, Parkview, senior

Ally Czeshinski, Palmyra-Eagle, junior

Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield, freshman

Addy Schmiesing, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, senior

Moli Haak, Deerfield, freshman

Jenna Olin, Parkview, sophomore

Second Team

Maeya Bakke, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, senior

Lexi Swanson, Johnson Creek, sophomore

Taelyn Smith, Williams Bay, senior

Hannah Steinbach, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Brooke Joseph, Johnson Creek, senior

Honorable mention

Breanna Ezzell, Deerfield, sophomore

Sara Donoso, Madison Country Day, sophomore

Kyler Koutsky, Palmyra-Eagle, sophomore

Ally Fredrick, Palmyra-Eagle, junior

Hannah Rabenhorst, Williams Bay, senior

Margaret Higgins, Williams Bay, freshman

Annika Pfeil, Williams Bay, senior

Player of the Year — Taylor Burrell, Parkview, senior

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.