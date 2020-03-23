Sophomore guard Lexi Swanson and senior guard Brooke Joseph were honored in Trailways South all-conference girls basketball voting held recently.
Swanson earned second team honors after leading the Bluejays in scoring average (11.2 points per game) and rebounding (10.5) and shared the team lead in assists with Hannah Budig with 1.3 per game. Swanson finished a close second to the league’s Player of the Year, Parkview senior Taylor Burrell, in rebounding average. Burrell’s average was 10.9.
Joseph was third on the team in scoring with five points per game.
Deerfield won the conference with a 12-0 record, followed by Palmyra-Eagle at 9-3, Parkview at 7-5, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose and Williams Bay each at 6-6, Johnson Creek at 2-10 and Madison Country Day School at 0-12.
2019-20
ALL-TRAILWAYS SOUTH
Girls Basketball
First Team
Taylor Burrell, Parkview, senior
Ally Czeshinski, Palmyra-Eagle, junior
Stephanie Siewert, Deerfield, freshman
Addy Schmiesing, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, senior
Moli Haak, Deerfield, freshman
Jenna Olin, Parkview, sophomore
Second Team
Maeya Bakke, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, senior
Lexi Swanson, Johnson Creek, sophomore
Taelyn Smith, Williams Bay, senior
Hannah Steinbach, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Brooke Joseph, Johnson Creek, senior
Honorable mention
Breanna Ezzell, Deerfield, sophomore
Sara Donoso, Madison Country Day, sophomore
Kyler Koutsky, Palmyra-Eagle, sophomore
Ally Fredrick, Palmyra-Eagle, junior
Hannah Rabenhorst, Williams Bay, senior
Margaret Higgins, Williams Bay, freshman
Annika Pfeil, Williams Bay, senior
Player of the Year — Taylor Burrell, Parkview, senior
