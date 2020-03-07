ELKHORN — In advancing to the WIAA state tournament a year ago, Elkhorn's boys basketball team made life miserable for some of Division 2's highest-seeded teams.
On Friday, the top-seeded Elks got a bit of a taste of their own medicine but survived with a 62-59 victory over ninth-seeded Jefferson in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday.
Jordan Johnson scored 25 points and Nick Brown added 17 for the Elks (20-4), who beat fourth-seeded Westosha Central, 61-52, in the regional final on Saturday night.
The Elks led by just two, 30-28, at halftime and were never able to pull away. Brown had 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help them hang on.
Jefferson (10-14) senior James Monogue scored 16 points and senior Caleb Stelse added 13.
Elkhorn outscored Jefferson, 13-4, from the free throw line.
The Elks play third-seeded Waukesha West in the sectional semifinals at Westosha Central High School on Thursday at 7 p.m.
ELKHORN 62,
JEFFERSON 59
Jefferson 28 31 — 59
Elkhorn 30 32 — 62
Jefferson — Miller 1-0-3, McGraw 3-0-7, Fetherston 3-0-8, Stelse 5-3-13, Monogue 7-1-16, Vogel 6-0-12. Totals — 25-4-59.
Elkhorn — Johnson 9-5-25, Franz 1-1-4, Van Dyke 3-1-7, Davey 2-0-4, Stebnitz 1-3-5 Brown 7-3-17. Totals — 23-13-62.
3-point goals — J 5 (Miller, McGraw, Fetherston 2, Monogue); E 3 (Johnson 2, Franz). Free throws missed — J 3, E 6. Total fouls — J 18, E 13. Fouled out — Stelse, Brown.
