BURLINGTON — Remember when Justin Kuehl was called for a controversial charge on a dunk in the final minute of last year’s regional championship game and fouled out?
Remember how the juniors and sophomores on his team defeated Catholic Central anyway with him stuck on the bench?
Not everybody does. So a refresher course was in order.
Catholic Central coach Kyle Scott successfully challenged Hustisford for the No. 2 seed in this year’s regional seeding meeting, arguing that his entire team was back from last season, while the Falcons had lost Kuehl to graduation.
Still, everybody else was back for Husty, and led the Falcons to a 19-3 record in the regular season. The seeding demotion did not sit well with them.
“We definitely wanted to prove that wrong,” Hustisford junior guard Dylan Kuehl said. “We wanted to beat a No. 2 seed and show that we could have been the 2 and just advance.”
Kuehl scored 16 of his game-high 25 points in the first half and senior point guard Dylan Schmitt poured in 21 points as third-seeded Hustisford repeated as Division 5 regional champions with a 66-56 win over Catholic Central on Saturday night.
Hustisford (22-3) won both halves with patient offense and clutch free throw shooting (18-of-21) to advance to a sectional semifinal against defending D5 state champion Sheboygan Area Lutheran on Thursday at Oshkosh West at 7 p.m.
The Falcons took a 29-23 lead into halftime and built their largest lead at 39-26 with 12 minutes left in regulation. Catholic Central (18-5) trimmed the lead to five points down the stretch, but never drew any closer.
“There was 100 percent motivation going into that,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Jake Falkenthal said. “There was maybe a little feeling of disrespect not just from him (coach Scott), but also some of the other coaches where we were looking to flip some boats. It was a long bus ride, but it didn’t phase the guys. They were motivated to get another regional championship. To do it on the road in that environment, with a lot of adversity … they just stayed mentally tough and rode through it. It’s a testament to how much we’ve grown from the first game to throughout the season to end up in that situation and that atmosphere and not be phased at all. Their objective was to win and that’s what they out and did. We kept it to a two-possession game or better most of the game.”
The Falcons controlled this game with long possessions designed to create good looks.
“What was unique was how patient we were, moving the ball,” Falkenthal said. “We were going possessions of upwards of a close to a minute before a shot going off. That was key. It seemed like every possession, we had a good look. There weren’t many forced shots throughout the night, and there weren’t many turnovers either. We took care of the ball for the most part.”
Kuehl felt the strategy worked well against a good team in a hostile environment.
“We knew they were going to be aggressive, so we wanted to try to be more aggressive and hit smart shots and be smart with the ball,” Kuehl said. “I feel like we took their crowd out of it and got our crowd into it, which definitely helped us.”
The Falcons broke open a close game early by running a couple sets for Schmitt to get him going. He finished with three 3-pointers on the night, including one which put Husty up 24-14 to force the hosts to take a time out.
“That was a point Jake made, is we shouldn’t panic,” Schmitt said. “We have the scorers. We just need to move ball around and get people open.”
Kuehl added three assists, two blocks and two rebounds to a solid inside-out offensive performance.
“Dylan (Kuehl) scored early from the outside,” Falkenthal said. “They had to contest that opens up his ability to drive in the lane and finish inside, which he was able to do.”
Catholic Central finished with four players in double figures, led by Bennett Wright with 19.
(Schmitt) had to guard their best player, Wright, all night long,” Falkenthal said. “Chasing him around is tough in itself and to still be asked to do what he needs to offensively, being aggressive taking it the hole, shows how tough a guy he is. Out of his 19, seven came at free throw line for Wright.”
The Hilltoppers made last year’s game much tighter by getting hot from 3-point range in the second half. They hit eight 3s in the rematch, but never caught fire.
“We were able to move around a lot better on defense and talk easier (this time),” Kuehl said.
“(Our defense) was huge,” Schmitt added. “Our chemistry is a lot better this year than last year. It helps to get out and contest. They still have good shooters. You’ve got to respect it.”
Schmitt scored eight of his points in the first half and 13 in the second half, including a 6-for-6 effort at the foul line to close the game out.
“A huge big part of our season is we just worked on the free throws,” Schmitt said. “Coach Jake was good about making us stay after practice. Just watching them go in can help a lot.”
The biggest danger for the Falcons was foul trouble.
“We had to fight late first half with some foul trouble, with both Dylans,” Falkenthal said. “The last five minutes we were playing smart, and conservative with them, subbing in and out.
Blake Olson and Alex stepped up gave us some good quality minutes. Blake Peplinski (nine rebounds) and Zach Kehl (six rebounds) led us on the boards.”
“The fouls were 8 to 3 or 8 to 2 at one point,” Schmitt said. “We were struggling little bit, but you can’t put it on refs. We just needed to play cleaner and faster I came out a couple times to get a little break, but then I was able to play smarter and be in at the end of the game.”
When the Falcons beat Catholic Central 46-43 last season, it was clear the returning veterans would be confident if they faced this team again. Facing them on the road and winning again just made it that much sweeter.
“It was,” Schmitt said. “It was pretty awesome, especially being a senior, just getting that win was huge for us. (When we found out we were seeded lower than them, we were) a little bit pissed off. It is what it is. We understand they play in a tougher conference, but it kind of rubbed us the wrong way. (Beating them in the final minute the way we did last year), that what we were saying when we were watching film. This is the same team against the same team and we were confident in our abilities and it kind of showed.”
The Falcons take on Sheboygan Area Lutheran for the third time in the past calendar year. They lost 76-64 in overtime of the sectional semifinals last season and were the only Division 5 team in the postseason to play the Crusaders close. The two teams met again to start the regular season in November, and this time Sheboygan Area Lutheran won convincingly 92-55.
“We know they are a really good team, but we are a really good team, too,” Kuehl said. “We’ll play as hard as we can and see what happens.”
“I am itching for that one,” Schmitt said. “I don’t think we showed who we really are the last game. I want them to see how far we’ve come.”
HUSTISFORD 66,
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 56
Hustisford 29 37 — 66
Catholic Central 23 33 — 56
Hustisford (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schmitt 6 6-6 21, Kuehl 8 7-8 25, G. Thimm 1 1-2 4, Kehl 3 1-1 7, Eggleston 1 2-2 4, B. Peplinski 2 1-2 5 Totals 21 18-21 66
Catholic Central —Doerflinger 3 2-2 11, McCourt 0 0-5 0, Miles 5 2-5 12, Pum 1 1-2 4, Kevin 4 2-4 10, Wright 5 7-11 19 Totals 18 12-19 56
Three-point goals — H (Schmitt 3, Kuehl 2, G. Thimm 1), CC (Doerflinger 3, Miles 2, Pum 1, Wright 2)
Total fouls — H 18, CC 18
Fouled out — CC (Wright)
