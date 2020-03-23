Johnson Creek senior point guard Justin Swanson earned first team honors in Trailways South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.

Swanson led the Bluejays in scoring average (13.8 points per game), rebounding (8.3 per game) and assists (3.8. per game). He was third in the conference in rebounds per game average.

Palmyra-Eagle won the conference with a 12-0 record, followed by Deerfield at 9-3, Parkview at 8-4, Williams Bay at 7-5, Johnson Creek at 4-8, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at 2-10 and Madison Country Day School at 0-12.

2019-20 TRAILWAYS SOUTH

ALL CONFERENCE

Boys basketball

First Team

Tyler Haak, Deerfield, senior

Tyler Oswald, Parkview, junior

Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek, senior

Aiden Calderon, Palmyra-Eagle, junior

Ben Venteicher, Williams Bay, junior

Second Team

Cal Fischer, Deerfield, freshman

Brandon Wilde, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Danny Hammond, Palmyra-Eagle, senior

Connor Simonson, Parkview, junior

Jaden Randall, Williams Bay, junior

Honorable mention

Colin Klade, Deerfield, sophomore

Colin Young, Madison Country Day, sophomore

Phil Emmel, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, senior

Eli Edington, Williams Bay, senior

Maverick Kundert, Parkview, senior

Seth Byington, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, junior

Player of the Year

Tyler Haack, Deerfield, senior

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.