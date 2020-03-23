Johnson Creek senior point guard Justin Swanson earned first team honors in Trailways South all-conference boys basketball voting held recently.
Swanson led the Bluejays in scoring average (13.8 points per game), rebounding (8.3 per game) and assists (3.8. per game). He was third in the conference in rebounds per game average.
Palmyra-Eagle won the conference with a 12-0 record, followed by Deerfield at 9-3, Parkview at 8-4, Williams Bay at 7-5, Johnson Creek at 4-8, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose at 2-10 and Madison Country Day School at 0-12.
2019-20 TRAILWAYS SOUTH
ALL CONFERENCE
Boys basketball
First Team
Tyler Haak, Deerfield, senior
Tyler Oswald, Parkview, junior
Justin Swanson, Johnson Creek, senior
Aiden Calderon, Palmyra-Eagle, junior
Ben Venteicher, Williams Bay, junior
Second Team
Cal Fischer, Deerfield, freshman
Brandon Wilde, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Danny Hammond, Palmyra-Eagle, senior
Connor Simonson, Parkview, junior
Jaden Randall, Williams Bay, junior
Honorable mention
Colin Klade, Deerfield, sophomore
Colin Young, Madison Country Day, sophomore
Phil Emmel, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, senior
Eli Edington, Williams Bay, senior
Maverick Kundert, Parkview, senior
Seth Byington, Abundant Life/St. Ambrose, junior
Player of the Year
Tyler Haack, Deerfield, senior
