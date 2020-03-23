Lake Mills junior forward Charlie Bender was selected WBCA honorable mention all-state in Division 3 during voting held recently.
Bender tallied 15.3 points per game along with 6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 blocks, shooting over 50 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range.
“I thought for him to get it as a junior was impressive,” Lake Mills boys basketball coach Steve Hicklin said.
“We’ve had guys make it as a senior. Aside from Turner Moen, he’s the first non-senior. When you look up and down that list you don’t see a lot of juniors. Another thing Charlie can look back on with some pride to have accomplished this season.”
Bender scored a career-high 34 points in the team’s 68-61 victory at Edgewood on Jan. 4.
The L-Cats went 21-4, posting a 9-1 league record en route to winning the Capitol North.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.