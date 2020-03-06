DELAFIELD — Junior guard Brandin Podziemski scored 34 points as third-seeded Delafield St. John's Northwestern Military Academy defeated the sixth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball team, 72-51, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal on Friday.
Podziemski is a 6-foot-5, left-handed guard that can score in a variety of ways and also plays at the top of the team's 131 defense.
"He plays like a guard and is a slick handling guard that can shoot the 3 and drive," Lakeside Lutheran boys basketball coach Todd Jahns said. "He's 6-5, our best defender Ian Olszewski is barely 6 feet. Ian did a heck of a job on him. His length makes it tough to guard him. They have two others scorers. If you allocate other help or try to stop the drive they'll space it out and he'll hit the 3. He poses a matchup problem because of his size and is very multidimensional.
"When they go to the 131, he is the top guy. Operating around that you get deflections that someone 6-2 doesn't get. (Brennan) Timm is also 6-5. They are both guards. Very few teams in our division are going to be able to guard that. In dribble handoffs that's a hard matchup."
Senior guard Collin Schulz scored 14 points and senior guards Carter Schneider and Matt Davis scored 12 points apiece for the Warriors (12-12).
Timm added 14 and Gerald Gittens tallied 13 for the Lancers (18-5).
"We couldn't score enough to keep up with them," Jahns said. "It was a competitive game throughout. Our guys gave a great effort. As it played itself out we didn't shoot it well enough. We almost needed to be flawless with taking care of the basketball, but we had a couple of turnovers against the 131. There was multiple times where at the crucial point we could get it down to 10. Every time we tried to kick the door in we'd give up an offensive rebound or have a turnover. Our guys gave a good effort against a good St. John's team, there's nothing to be ashamed of."
After going 17-4 en route to winning the Capitol North and reaching the regional final last season, Lakeside returned a group without a lot of varsity minutes. This years group adapted quickly to a new offensive and defensive philosophy in the first year with Jahns at the helm.
"It's great being around the school, the senior class and all the kids. Lakeside has a special thing going on. The kids are respectful and work hard," Jahns said. "The families and parents are a close-knit group. Everybody understands its more than winning and losing. Kids are their getting an education. There's a bigger picture than just the winning and losing. For me to be out of coaching, I missed it. It's fun to come over to a new school and new program and implement the things you've been doing and have success with it.
"The kids adapted to the offense and defense I brought over. They listened and learned. Given the amount of minutes that came back from the previous year, our seniors were getting their first action and played admirably well. They were good leaders. Maybe the record isn't indicative of how well we played. It's a good starting point for us, we put a good blueprint down. Give the seniors credit for that. We'll start to establish a culture of expectation. We laid the groundwork for that and we'll build off that for next year."
St. John's played at second-seeded East Troy in the regional final on Saturday at 7 p.m.
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW 72,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 51
Lakeside Lutheran 25 26 — 51
Delafield St. John’s NW 39 33 — 72
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Schulz 6 0-0 14, McKenna 1 0-0 2, Davis 5 1-1 12, Olszewski 2 0-1 4, Schneider 6 0-2 12, O’Donnell 1 0-0 2, Veers 0 5-5 5. Totals 21 6-11 51.
DELAFIELD ST. JOHN’S NW — Timm 6 1-1 14, Bensch 2 2-2 7, Gittens 3 6-9 13, Podziemski 13 4-4 34, Jensen 1 0-0 3, Milan 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 14-18 72.
3-point goals: LL 3 (Schulz 2, Davis 1); SJ 8 (Podziemski 4, Timm 1, Bensch 1, Gittens 1, Jensen 1). Total fouls: LL 18; SJ 16.
