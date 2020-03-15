STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order issued on Friday closes all public and private schools, and suspends all school spring sports activities extending from Wednesday, March 13, 2020, until Monday, April 6, 2020.
The executive order is in response to the information available regarding COVID-19 and to prevent, suppress and control the disease.
The WIAA has updated its athletic participation limitations to adhere to the executive order as stated on the WIAA’s Infectious Disease option on the Health webpage.
Consistent with Gov. Evers’ announcement Friday, all school training, practices, scrimmages and contests are suspended. In addition, schools and coaches may not bring students together or be involved with students during this time period for any extracurricular or athletic purposes, which includes practices and other instructional/organizational purposes.
Coaches may provide individual workouts virtually, but shall not encourage or organize their team assembling to practice.
Read the executive order: https://evers.wi.gov/Documents/EO/SignedSchoolClosure.pdf
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.