When Katie Curtis made the first of three appearances at the WIAA Gymnastics State Championships five years ago, Watertown’s next state qualifier was in the stands at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School to watch her.
“I went last year, and I went Katie’s sophomore year, so I’ve been there twice,” Watertown sophomore Meghan Hurtgen said. “It’s definitely intimidating, but I think it’s a good atmosphere. I know my teammates are coming up, so there’s going to be lots of support and lots of cheering.”
Hurtgen will compete for Watertown at the 50th annual state gymnastics meet on Saturday as the school’s first ever all-around champion after winning the Middleton sectional last weekend with a personal best 35.550 score.
She followed a similar path as Curtis and other recent Watertown state qualifiers, Emily Schueler, Ellie Mandel and Ellen Vitale. All of them were youth club performers who got their starts at the old GymTastiks building, which was leveled a few years back to make way for an expanded airstrip for Watertown Municipal Airport. Both Curtis and Hurtgen would move over to the Rock River Gymnastics Center on Wakoka St. from there.
“I started gymnastics when I was 2 1/2, so 14 years now,” Hurtgen said. “I remember competing at Level 3 when I was 7. I just kept going until I got to Level 7.”
Hurtgen posted promising scores in all four events as a freshman, but the most telling part of her overall game that stood out was her willingness to attempt giants on the high bar of the uneven bars. Curtis was the only recent gymnast to even attempt those, and only when she became a junior.
“I was falling on them all the time,” Hurtgen said. “They always worked them at GymTastiks, so I probably started doing them when I was 10. But then I stopped for a few years, once we switched gyms. I was working them with Katie Curtis the whole time and then when she went to high school, she worked them more.”
Curtis was a three-time state qualifier on the floor exercise, which has always been the signature event for Watertown’s elite gymnasts. Yet that event is not the one Hurtgen considers her favorite.
“Mine is beam,” Hurtgen said. “I don’t know what I like about it. I like the challenge of trying to stay on. It’s a graceful (event) and I am more graceful than powerful. That was always my favorite. I have gotten new skills in every single event this year. I just keep on work on every single one. I don’t really favor an event during practices.
“Floor was always really challenging for me, because I could never really get the right balance, like rebounds. I could never find the power to tumble hard enough. Last year, it finally started clicking and I started gaining new skills and getting more power.”
Hurtgen’s ability to score highly in all four events seperated her from the competition at the sectional.
Though she didn’t win a single event, she did earn medals in all four. She placed fourth on the balance beam (8.850), fourth on the floor exercise (9.050), fourth on the uneven bars (8.725) and tied for fifth on the vault (8.9).
“It all goes in (to the scoring),” Hurtgen said. “Some of the girls only qualified for a few events, but I had such good scores all-around, that’s what boosted me a little more.”
Hurtgen’s path to state featured runs of good and bad luck.
The bad came first.
After cracking the varsity lineup of the girls cross country team late in the season as a freshman, Hurtgen was diagnosed with a stress fracture at the start of this season and missed her sophomore running campaign entirely. But she recovered just in time for her winter sport.
“About two weeks into the cross country season, I went to the doctor because my knee was giving me pain, just from walking or getting out of bed sometimes,” Hurtgen said. “I had a stress fracture in my femur by my growth plate, so that took me out for the whole season. Three months, I was on no impact, and then at the start of the gymnastics season, for about two weeks, I was on low impact. My coaches helped me to still practice, but still respected the doctor’s orders to not tumble and just do bars and some light beam work.
“I was a little scared, because I didn’t want to make it worse. They kept saying if you make it worse, it’s going to shift, and then you’d need surgery, so I had to be patient, and then it was two weeks before the first meet. Then I had to start working hard, but still take it easy. I think during Christmas break, I worked hard and then I started feeling a little more confident, because the injury was going away a little bit. By January, I started seeing the scores I wanted to.”
The good luck came courtesy of the WIAA, which for the first time in more than two decades moved Watertown out of the toughest sectional in the state against Milwaukee suburb schools and placed it in a still competitive but much more manageable sectional against Madison schools.
“At the beginning of the season. I knew we were talking about it and then we found out we were switching sectionals,” Hurtgen said. “It didn’t really affect me much. I still wanted to give it my all and work very hard. I think my coaches were happy. We were in such a difficult sectional. Some of the best teams in the state were in there, so that didn’t really give us a chance. So I guess it gave me a little more of a chance (to qualify), but there were still really good teams there. It definitely was (a great opportunity).”
Watertown co-coaches Jenna Wendt and Paula Mandel had been putting their athletes up against powerhouse Co-Op teams from Franklin and Brookfield, not to mention Arrowhead, for years and years. With few exceptions, gymnasts needed to score above 9.0 just to have a chance to grab one of the final state berths available in a given event.
To say they were overjoyed to escape that jail would be underselling things.
“I ugly cried,” Wendt said.
“Thank you, Jesus,” Mandel said. “Finally, after all those years. But there were still a lot of really good gymnasts (at Middleton).”
Hurtgen made the most of her opportunity in Middleton by hitting on all four events on make-or-break day.
Wendt, who coaches the uneven bars and balance beam, felt Hurtgen was in peak form on those events.
“She did very well,” Wendt said. “Definitely one of the best bar routines she’s had all season, which was nice to see at sectionals. That’s the best time.
On beam, she had a really nice routine. She’s been really hard on getting her back handspring connection. Sometimes, judges give it to her and sometimes, they don’t. She’s been really working hard on that. It’s a timing thing and a confidence thing. If you feel you are a half-inch off, it really messes with your head. She’s so graceful on beam, so it’s more of a confidence thing than a timing thing. She’s always on. She just needs to definitely believe it, because it’s there. The judges absolutely love her two back handsprings and her twisting dismount. They love it.”
Mandel coaches gymnasts on the floor exercise and vault.
“Then we went to floor,” Mandel said. “Meghan has been consistent on floor all year. She had a couple different jump connections to try to switch things up, because she was stumbling on one. That’s worked out a lot better. She’s always gotten her full credit throughout the season. It’s just, gymnastics is such a subjective sport. It’s what judges like. I was not pleased with the scoring on Saturday at all on floor. It was very frustrating. She was able to get through. Somebody else should have, too.
“So she was on a roll and luckily, vault was last. It’s a new vault. She had thrown it for the first time at conference. She hadn’t landed one yet. She had a rough time. She literally face planted in warmups. It was frightening. Then her first vault, she pretty much totally missed her hands. She was able to put that aside and pull out a really nice vault. Not many people can do that. That takes a lot of mental toughness. I give her a lot of credit for that. It came down to that vault. That vault sealed her all-around. She had the option of going back to her other vault. She threw it and she landed it and it was amazing.”
Like Curtis, Hurtgen will have the benefit of experiencing the state meet as a sophomore, which should serve her well in future years.
“She deserves it (going as an all-around),” Mandel said. “She works hard and she wants it.”
She would have to, considering the injury.
“Meghan has battled that knee injury all year,” Wendt said. “It’s not like she was clean and free. She had a couple little tweaks throughout the season. She’s been good about telling us when it’s really bad most of the time. Sometimes we have to pull it out of her.”
Of the 30 gymnasts competing in the Division 1 all-around competition, 22 posted higher sectional scores than Hurtgen, including 20 who scored 36s or better.
Rather than focus on what other gymnasts are doing, Hurtgen and her coaches will stay focused on individual goals.
“It’s going to be amazing,” Wendt said. “We talked about goals … getting a 9 on floor, getting a 9 on beam, landing your Yurchenko vault. Be proud of what you do. She’s not adding anything new, other than a free hip handstand on the high bar, a quarter release move. She could potentially added two-tenths to her score. Everything else is the same.”
Competition begins on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Hurtgen will be the first Division 1 vaulter to compete during Round 1. She will then move on to the uneven bars, followed by the balance beam and finally the floor exercise, which is the same routine Watertown always follows during home dual meets.
“I definitely want to try to get a 9 on floor for state,” Hurtgen said. “I am trying a new skill on bars. I just want to try to make it and get credit for it. I just want to have fun and enjoy myself.”
