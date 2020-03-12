Indoor Pool Closing — The Watertown Indoor Pool, located at Riverside Middle School, will be closed for annual maintenance and repairs beginning on March 23 and will reopen Monday, April 13. Thank you for your patience during this shutdown.
Nerf Darts and Dodgeball Day — City staff will organize Nerf Blaster activities: range, obstacle courses, team games, and free-for-alls. Participants should bring their own blaster, and staff will supply regular Nerf darts and eye protection. After a quick snack, participants will end the day with dodgeball contests. This program is for kids ages 7-11 and will be located at the Watertown Senior and Community Center Fitness Room on April 13 from 1-4 p.m. Fee is $15 per participant. Pre-registration is required for this event. You can register either at the Parks & Recreation Office or online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/.
Lil Kickers 4K Soccer Program — The department is currently accepting registration for the spring soccer program targeting boys and girls eligible for 4-year-old kindergarten. This program will be a combination of instruction and scrimmaging and be held on Saturday mornings beginning April 18, 25, May 2, and 9, and Thursday evenings April 23 and May 7. The registration deadline is March 16. A late fee will be added to the cost after March 16. You can register either in the Park and recreation office or online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/.
Spring Soccer Registration — Youth soccer registration is now underway for the spring season held on Saturday mornings beginning April 18, 25, May 2, and 9, and Thursday evenings April 23 and May 7. Boys and girls currently enrolled in 5-year-old kindergarten through grade 8 are eligible.
The micro soccer format will be used that incorporates small sided teams. Attempts will be made to keep teams together from the fall program. The registration deadline is March 16. A late fee will be added to the cost after March 16. One can register either in the parks and recreation office or online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/.
Youth Baseball/Girls Fastpitch Softball Registration — Watertown Parks & Recreation Department provides kids ages 5-14 the opportunity to participate in summer baseball and girls fast pitch softball. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to participate. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com/ or at the Park & Rec Office. Registration deadline is April 1.
Free open gym pickleball — Open gym basketball/pickleball is for people high school age and older. It will be held on Wednesdays, through March 18 at the Watertown High School gymnasium.
The gym is open on Wednesdays from 7:30-9 p.m. Shower facilities are not available. One must change from street shoes to athletic shoes prior to entering the gym.
Pool passes — Get 2020 pool season passes now. The indoor pool pass and the combination pass (valid at both pools) runs through Dec. 31. The Aquatic Center pass runs from May 30-Aug. 23.
Forms are now available at the Park & Recreation Department Office, indoor pool or online at www.ci.watertown.wi.us. Individual pool passes may be purchased at the Park & Recreation Department Office or online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com. Family pool passes may be purchased at the Park & Recreation Department Office. Pool passes are not sold at the pools.
Lifeguard class – This class is a must-have for all who are interested in becoming a lifeguard. Registration is currently being accepted and all registration materials including prerequisite requirements are available at the office and online. Participants must be 15 by the completion of this class. Class dates and times are Fridays, April 17 and 24 (4-9 p.m.); Saturdays, April 18 & 25 (8 a.m.-4.p.m.); Sundays, April 19 & 26 (12-5 p.m.), 2020 plus additional independent coursework is done online outside of class time. Fee is $200. Grants are available. Contact the office for details. The required manual for the course is available online, but if a print copy is desired, there is a $40 fee. Registration deadline is April 15 and the course is filled on a first-come, first-serve basis. Register online at https://watertownwi.recdesk.com or at the Park & Rec Office.
