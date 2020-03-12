Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.