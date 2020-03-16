Daylight Saving Time began on March 8 as a way to enjoy more sunshine in the spring and summer months.
But with the ability to access government data, we think sunshine should happen all year.
That’s why Sunshine Week (this year being celebrated next week from March 15-21) is appropriately timed.
In an environment where journalists are mistrusted on a national scale, you -- the public -- have a right to know how the media are working hard to keep you informed.
A recent Brookings Institution report showed more than 2,000 newspapers across the country ceased publication in the last 15 years or so. Without access to the media -- specifically media that isn’t subject to wi-fi hacking and server outages -- the first step to access government and its machinations will remain a mystery.
We think the business that government executes, whether in open public meetings or behind closed doors, is the public’s business -- every bonus, contract, expenditure and vote among them.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis believed strongly in it with these comments more than a century ago:
“Light is the only thing that can sweeten our political atmosphere – light thrown upon every detail of administration in the departments; light diffused through every passage of policy; light blazed full upon every feature of legislation; light that can penetrate every recess or corner in which any intrigue might hide; light that will open to view the innermost chambers of government, drive away all darkness from the treasury vaults.”
The Bill of Rights, specifically the First Amendment, which guarantees the freedom of speech and the freedom of press, is not intended to protect the media.
Instead, the founders used it as protection for the media because the media fights for the public’s right to know.
Unfortunately, there are some who want all journalists to remain shackled. But we believe the First Amendment should apply to all journalists.
Take the story of Hilde Lysiak, a 12-year-old reporter who made news herself in Arizona. Riding her bike to investigate a tip, Lysiak was stopped by Patagonia town marshal Joseph Patterson and asked for ID. Lysiak gave her name and said she was a reporter. Patterson said, “I don’t want to hear about any of that freedom of the press stuff.”
Lysiak said Patterson also threatened to put her in juvenile detention.
In a second encounter, Lysiak began video-taping Patterson and said, “You stopped me earlier and said I could be thrown in juvie? What exactly am I doing that’s illegal?”
Patterson warned her (inaccurately) against posting the video online. “If you put my face on the internet, that’s against the law,” he said. Lysiak posted a YouTube video of their exchange on her Orange Street News website.
She later received an apology from Patagonia Mayor Andrea Wood who said the town respected her First Amendment rights.
With journalists intimidated and even threatened for doing their jobs, we think Sunshine Week is the perfect time to enact shield laws to protect whistleblowers, and most importantly, journalists.
We hope you will help us observe Sunshine Week March 15-21 and contact Wisconsin’s Congressional representatives and Senators and ask them to favor stronger shield laws.
