Intergovernmental cooperation is a term that will never be sexy or make for a scintillating talk show topic, but it is really important, and it is happening all over the place in the greater Watertown area.
In so many places further away from home, petty turf wars and politicking hold sway, but it’s a credit to local leadership that they have put aside personal interest or clout and decided to focus on what is best for the community or staff, based on the resources they have available. That is refreshing, even if it is born of necessity.
Necessity is indeed the mother of invention, and that need is brought on by factors beyond local control. The legislature has capped local spending, making it difficult to just raise taxes to accomplish additional tasks. On top of that, the shortages in the labor markets have made filling jobs more challenging, and put upward pressure on wages.
Nevertheless, the amount of cooperation going on around us is impressive:
- This past week, Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland asked Dodge County if it could supply the city with information technology help, because the IT need in the city exceeds what the size of city staff and its breadth of expertise can handle.
- Dodge County is looking at working with Jefferson County to discuss sharing two positions, risk manager and purchasing agents, so both counties could share these two separate positions.
- Jefferson County brought in an expert to look at how the county could better cooperate and share services with local government. The consultant recommended to the county and local government officials that dispatching might be one of the first areas to consider in getting better efficiencies and services through sharing services under one umbrella.
- Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. praised Watertown for its Building Bridges initiative that, among other things, connected the city, schools and business, allowing for a more fluid and open connection between businesses seeking employees and students looking for careers.
- In Dodge County, fire departments struggling to deal with a shortage of staffing, are looking at consolidating and sharing services.
And there are certainly more examples. These are just some of the instances that made the news recently.
Bravo to all of the local officials who decided that governmental betterment and efficiency is more important that pride and parochialism.
We’d like to say that is common, but you need only look to our nation’s capital to see how increasingly rare that is, and how self interest has eclipsed public interest more times than not there and in so many other venues.
Public officials are getting beaten up a lot these days, often times without justification, but in these instances we would like to say hats off to our elected officials for doing more with less and doing it in a way that positive, constructive and liberating, showing how to improve upon what already exists. When good people are allowed to do good things, government can be as impressive as the ideals that created it. And that is certainly true in Watertown and the counties that flank it.
