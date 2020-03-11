In a world gripped by fear, we would all do well to look to the British government, which in 1939, in the face of war and looming bombings of their home country, urged citizens on posters to “Keep Calm and Carry On.”
Those posters have come back into vogue and we should all hang one close by as we come to grips with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.
During the same war, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt reminded Americans that “fear itself” was our biggest enemy. It’s true again today.
Certainly COVID-19 is formidable. The elderly and those with underlying health issues are particularly vulnerable. The World Health Organization estimates that 3.4 percent of those who catch it will die. That is higher than the flu, which kills thousands every year. But it should be noted that 88 percent of the people who get COVID-19 have mild symptoms and their lives are not in peril.
Thanks to China, which did its best to contain this disease and shared information about it with the rest of the world to help it prepare for the greater outbreak, we have had some time to be ready. There is one thing that scientist and medical personnel deplore and that is not knowing. There is a team working on a vaccine, but it needs to be tested and, even if all goes well, that is going to take months and it might be years before a vaccine is ready for mass distribution. As much we already know about COVID-19, there is still much we do not know. We cannot let ignorance or panic fill the void where scientists dare not tread until they know more.
To stop the spread of the disease, know that covering our mouths when coughing, washing our hands, not touching our face unnecessarily and keeping surfaces clean is important, as is staying home when you have symptoms.
But as dreaded as the disease is, the fallout from panic and fear might be worse. The economic impact is starting to grow from a wave into a tsunami, and one that will have real consequences in jobs and the economy. Right now in Wisconsin, there have been three cases reported and yet people are starting to act rationally irrational. It makes sense, but it is wrong for the greater good. There is already hoarding going on of hand sanitizers and face masks and other cleaning products. And people are canceling events for fear of the disease, which is spread more easily when people are close together. Don’t hoard and don’t cancel events unless the threat is obvious, and right now it is not.
When people are afraid to leave their homes, go to events, attend school, shop, go to the doctor, attend church, go to fundraisers and so much more out this rational irrationalism, the economy takes a hit and jobs are cutback and when jobs get cutback, people spend less, and the cycle spins deeper and deeper. This fear is what is fueling the stock market paranoia right now. We have to act responsibly, and that does not mean hiding indoors and waiting this out. That’s the overly safe approach, but that’s the kind of act that will doom our economy.
If the virus spreads to our location, perhaps more people should stay indoors and be safe, as Italy is now doing, but until then, what is more important is that we stay calm and carry on. We can’t survive the medical outbreak only to let the economic outbreak be our undoing. It’s going to take courage and it’s going to take the community to say we must do our part to ward off the economy crisis.
We can’t cower. We have to be smart and community minded, but not overreact. Overcompensation for safety could imperil people’s livelihoods. If we keep calm and carry on, it will be better for everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.