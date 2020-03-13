It’s over. After South Carolina, the diverse, crowded Democratic field of candidates for president suddenly dwindled down to two old white men: Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. On Super Tuesday, I and II, with everybody else out of the way, Biden and Sanders squared off. And Biden won. For all practical purposes, the 2020 Democratic presidential primary is over.
So what happens now? No sooner were the results from Michigan posted than several establishment Democrats started calling for Sanders to drop out of the race and leave Biden the lone candidate standing.
Sounds like great advice, except it’s dead wrong. There’s no need for Sanders to drop out. Nor any reason for him to drop out. Didn’t Democrats learn anything from 2016? The animosity toward Sanders by the DNC and some leaders of the Hillary Clinton campaign after Clinton had already secured the nomination led many Sanders supporters to boycott the November election entirely, despite Sanders’ own efforts to convince them otherwise.
To those urging an abrupt end to the primary, consider two quick points. First, the No. 1 issue facing Democrats today is not who has the best plan for health care, or climate change, or any other issue. It’s who has the best chance of beating Donald Trump in November. Period.
On that question, 24 states have already voted. And in those states, the vast majority of Democrats have said that Joe Biden’s the strongest. OK, so far.
But there are still 26 states to go, starting with the big states of Arizona, Illinois, Ohio and Florida on March 17, with 577 delegates at stake. Let the voters in those states have their voice as well. They’ll probably agree. Most pollsters predict they’ll also go for Joe. But let them make their own choice. Don’t cut them out.
Second point. Again, the No. 1 goal of all Democrats is denying Trump a second term. But it won’t be easy. To that end, they’re going to need the enthusiastic support of all Democrats, both Biden supporters and Sanders supporters. There’s no better way to alienate Sanders supporters forever than by forcing their man Bernie out of the race.
Fortunately, both candidates seem to recognize the importance of not pulling the plug too soon. Biden himself has not called on Sanders to drop out. For his part, Sanders has already vowed to drop out if Biden has a plurality of delegates heading into the Democratic convention. Sanders admitted that most Democratic voters believed Biden had a better chance of beating Trump and all but acknowledged there was no longer any way he could win the nomination.
It’s disappointing that the primary has boiled down to two old white men.
But the choice between Biden and Sanders is still an important one for all Democrats to make. Democracy’s not about forcing anyone out of the race. Let the primary continue. Let the best man win. Then all join forces to defeat Donald Trump.
2020 Tribune Content Agency LLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.