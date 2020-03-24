Editors note: Out of fairness for all candidates, the deadline for election-related letters in Voice of the People is 5 p.m Tuesday, March 31. Letters received after that time will not be considered for publication. As always, publishing of letters is based on available space, so turning in letters early is encouraged. Election letters are limited to 200 words.
Editors note: Election letter deadline
Diane Graff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
-
Mar 25
-
Apr 3Adult $18 Child $9
-
Apr 4
-
Apr 16$39/$35
-
Apr 16$39/$35
-
Apr 18
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive breaking news headlines? Sign up today?
Circulation/Classified Specials
Would you like to receive subscription and classified advertising special offers and information? Sign up today?
Friday Night Sports Updates
Would you like to receive the top sports headlines from the Friday games? Sign up today?
News & Sports Updates
Would you like to receive our top daily local news and sports headlines? Sign up today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Robert Kenneth Carpenter Jr. (Bobby)
- Alexander "Alex" L. Weihert
- Watertown man dies in Grellton crash
- Sung-In Kim
- First COVID-19 case found in Jefferson County
- Barbershops, salons re-open after 1-day shutdown
- Watertown restaurants forced to adapt
- Susan Ann Buchholtz
- St. Paul’s of Ixonia wins the State Lutheran High School Basketball Tournament
- Funeral service, Frank Burns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.