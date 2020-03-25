Election letter deadline March 31
Editor’s note: Out of fairness for all candidates, the deadline for election-related letters in Voice of the People is 5 p.m Tuesday, March 31. Letters received after that time will not be considered for publication. As always, publishing of letters is based on available space, so turning in letters early is encouraged. Election letters are limited to 200 words.
Snow is real deal
Dear Editor:
I urge you to join me in voting for Kristine Snow for Dodge County Circuit Court judge on April 7.
Kristine’s legal experience is impressive – including two wins at the Wisconsin Supreme Court. But that is not why she will get my vote. I am voting for Kristine because she is the only genuine candidate in the race.
Unlike her opponent, she has not attempted to reinvent herself to appeal to voters. She didn’t join a service organization only after deciding to run for judge. She didn’t start donating her time to local charitable organizations when she decided to run for judge. She was already doing those things.
She didn’t move to Dodge County when she decided to run for judge. She didn’t join the Republican party after deciding to run for judge because she thought it would help her win the election. Her opponent did. And he did so after signing the Walker recall petition and hoping that nobody would notice. Unlike her opponent, what you see is what you get with Kristine Snow. I like what I see, and that’s why she’ll get my vote.
Shawn Monien
Beaver Dam
Sempf backer
Dear Editor:
I support James Sempf for Dodge County judge because he is the right person for the job. He has been accused of needing to “learn the law” to be effective. I can tell you Jim is one of the most brilliant lawyers I have met.
Will he have to learn new areas of law, of course. No lawyer is an expert in every area of the law. Call any lawyer and ask them. Whoever is elected will have a significant learning curve. They will need to study the law on every issue that comes before them.
What I will tell you is that Jim is highly educated, especially in criminal law, an area that directly impacts your public safety.
Please vote for the only expert in criminal law in this race and the candidate who is supported by a majority of Dodge County law enforcement. His campaign has been nothing but positive and I respect him for that. He has proven he can maintain a positive and clean campaign, he will manage his courtroom in the same manner.
I ask you to join me in voting for James Sempf for Dodge County judge.
Dale Schmidt
Beaver Dam
Keep Kelly on court
Dear Editor:
Justice (Daniel) Kelly has faithfully served the people of Wisconsin. For Kelly’s experience, credentials, and steadfast application of law, let’s vote to keep him on Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Kelly has represented clients before Wisconsin Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court. He was a shareholder at Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C., Milwaukee and founding partner of Rogahn Kelly LLC of Waukesha (now Rogahn Jones). Kelly holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and Spanish from Carroll College (now University) and law degree from Regent University School of Law in Virginia.
Kelly is on the board of advisors of Milwaukee Lawyer’s Chapter of the Federalist Society, serves on Carroll University President’s Advisory Council and is a former member of the Wisconsin Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.
Justice Kelly says, “There is no end to the mischief the judiciary causes when it abandons its role of declaring what the law is, and instead arrogates to itself the power to develop new law in place of what it received from the ultimate lawgivers – the people of the State of Wisconsin and the United States.”
Visit www.justicedanielkelly.com. For outstanding judicial experience and impartial application of law vote Justice Kelly.
Pamela A. Lazaris
Lake Mills
Liberals, cornaviarus
Dear Editor:
We in Wisconsin are all dealing with the Chinese virus and its ramifications. We have to take the virus seriously, but when is enough, enough? Our liberal governor is calling for every non-essential business to close without defining what non-essential is. What is essential to you might be non-essential to me and vice versa. Yet another confirmation of our one-term governor being in over his head.
How many businesses will go under during this undetermined amount of time being closed if they abide by this unconstitutional edict. I know it’s illegal to yell fire in a crowded theater but maybe the governor is doing just that? Wouldn’t a much better approach to this media driven panic be to publish anonymously, but a meaningful list of what has caused people to succumb to this virus, what are their ages, status of their immune systems and other diseases they may have or had? Democrats are known for making rules that cover everyone except themselves. Allow people to think for themselves and not pass rules that are applied across the board.
To look at it politically, who benefits the most? The way the Democrats have been acting since Trump has been elected, the worse the economy looks, the better they believe they look. They are desperate. Nothing they have tried the last three years has worked to smear Trump enough to cause his public popularity to fade. Why not try the nuclear option along with the liberal media fanning the flames. Tank the economy. Make more government services necessary to bail us out. I think it’s time the Republicans start pushing back. It’s the old frog in the pot of water trick. Well the water is getting hot. It is time for the Republicans to jump out of the pot rather than continue to cook. Is it going to be frog legs for dinner tonight or do we jump back into the swamp?
Don Pridemore
Candidate for the 13th Senate District in 2021
Think before voting
Dear Editor:
The election of a state supreme court justice is something freedom loving Badgers should focus on. The contrast between the candidates couldn’t be greater. One is an announced activist. The other can be called a literalist.
Karofsky stated she intends to use the position to push her political agenda. That is the definition of an activist judge. Practically it means she will, if allowed, make her own laws while ruling from the bench. Kelly would simply rule according to what is written whether he agrees with it or not.
By definition a judge is not a legislator. No judge has a right to legislate from the bench. A judge’s job is to apply the laws or constitution as written to any case in question. If that isn’t done, it undermines confidence in our system and opens a door to totalitarianism in our state and federal courts.
An example is the recent attempt by the Democrat National Committee and state committee to undue our photo ID and registration laws by working through the judicial system. The only way a constitutional law should be changed is by the duly elected legislature not by judges who disagree with it. Think before voting.
Roger Kobleske
Watertown
