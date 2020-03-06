November 14, 1946 - February 26, 2020
DeKalb, IL -- Thomas L. Wicker, 73, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his home. He was born November 14, 1946, in Watertown, Wisconsin, the son of Robert E. and Eva A. (Heiling) Wicker. Thomas married Janet A. Schultz on September 19, 1981, in Watertown, Wisconsin. Thomas was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy and was employed as a Hydrologic Field Technician and Supervisor with the U.S. Geological Survey for 40 years. He was a member of the American Legion Post 66 where he was a past Commander and served as a member of the Honor Guard for many years. Thomas was also a member of the 40 and 8 and VFW organizations. Thomas was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan, an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; two sons, John T. (Brianna)Wicker and Timothy M. Wicker; one grandchild, Saylor Rose, who he loved dearly; one brother, Richard Wicker; two sisters, Suzanne (Richard) Blotz and his twin Bonnie (Richard) Gallup; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, Illinois with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Thomas L. Wicker Memorial Fund, addressed to the Wicker Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115
As per Thomas's wishes, his body was donated to science. The family requests special memories of Thomas be written down and brought to the visitation or mailed to the Wicker Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115; they will be added to a special memory book. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.