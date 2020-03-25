September 29, 1934 - March 24, 2020
Waterloo -- Lorraine I. Virchow, 85, of Waterloo, passed away on Tuesday, March, 24, 2020 at Columbus Health and Rehab. Lorraine was born on September 29, 1934 in Wisconsin Rapids the daughter of Carl and Lauretta (Peshman) Hensler. She married the love of her life Gordon Virchow on September 10, 1955 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the couple enjoyed 64 years of marriage. Lorraine was baptized at St Paul's Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Rapids on October 21, 1934, and was confirmed at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo on May 16, 1948. She was a member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church for most of her life. She worked for many years at McKay Nursery in Waterloo. In Lorraine's free time she enjoyed quilting, sewing, and baking- especially baking wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be dearly missed.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, children: Vicki (Dennis) Rodgerson, Kirk (Diane) Virchow, Valerie (Sam) Jordan, Kevin (Angie) Virchow, and Shelley (Dennis) Wilken; 5 grandchildren: Ryan, Amy (Dan), Kyle (Tiffany), Luke (Breanna), and Daniell; 9 Great-Grandchildren: Carson, Dylan, Collin, Lauren, Cal, Bria, Nolan, Austin, and Wyatt; and 1 great-great grandchild Oliver. Siblings: Carl (Darlene), Dennis (Courtney), John, Patricia, and Marilyn. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Ralph, and grandson Troy.
A private family service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation with limited entrance will take place at the funeral home from 12:00pm until the time of service. Friends and family may also observe the funeral via Facebook live on the Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home Watertown/Waterloo Facebook page. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.