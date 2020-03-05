February 2, 1943 - March 1, 2020
Watertown -- Eileen C. Mosconi, of Watertown, age 77, passed away peacefully with her family around her on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Watertown Regional Medical Center. Eileen was born on February 2, 1943, to Joseph and Mary (Kirtchen) Flynn. On August 31, 2010, she married Eugene A. Mosconi at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time at Casinos. Eileen's hobbies included collecting blue vases, gardening, painting abstract art and flowers. She was also a graphic artist for United Way.
Eileen will be missed by her loving children: Mary (Mark) Anderson, Christopher Bisone, Anne Bisone, Denise (Hector) Tovar, Johanette Bisone, Megan Carlson; step-children: Patricia (Ronald) Gengler, Sandra (Nicolas) Santoro, William (Victoria) Mosconi, Jacqueline (David) Schwigel, Michael Mosconi and Eugene (Celeste) Mosconi; and sisters, Ruthie (Kenneth) Vonderburg and Sister Joseph Marie Flynn. She is preceded in death my her husband.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11:00 AM at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Watertown WI, with Rev. Miroslaw Szynal, officiating. Friends and family may call starting at 9:00 AM until the time of the service at church. Burial will follow the service at St. Bernard's Cemetery. Schmutzler-Vick Funeral Home & Cremation Service has the honor of serving the family. Please consider sending memories and condolences to the family at http://www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.