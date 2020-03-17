December 22, 1945 - March 13, 2020
Oconomowoc -- Dale L. Mackdanz of Oconomowoc entered Eternal Life on March 13, 2020 at the Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Born on December 22, 1945 in Mankato, MN to Pastor Arnold and Dorothy (nee Zier) Mackdanz. After graduating from Watertown High School in 1964, Dale proudly served his country in the US Navy as a Corpsman. He was stationed at the Great Lakes and Chelsea Navy Hospitals, and the Marine Camp Lejeune. With the training at the Marine camp, Dale was transferred to Vietnam in 1967 where he served with the Marines as a combat medical corpsman. He was wounded in battle by shrapnel on two separate occasions and was awarded two Purple Hearts and two Gold Stars. Dale was further awarded the Vietnam Service Medal and the Bronze Star along with the National Defense Service Medal.
When Dale was honorably discharged from the military, he enrolled at US-Whitewater where he received scholastic honors. In 1973, Dale graduated with a B.S.E. degree in education. He was hired by the Waukesha School District where Dale's special certification in the social sciences extended his teaching responsibilities to Waukesha South, North, and West High Schools. Dale enjoyed his twenty-eight years of committed teaching service and retired in 2001.
He is survived by nieces and nephews: David (Cindy) Mackdanz, Carol (Mike) Sink of Adams, TN, James (Gina) Mackdanz of Clarksville, TN, Laurie Gibson of Birdsboro, PA, and David Corning of Blacklick, OH, and brother-in-law Harry Corning of Grove City, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Richard, his sister-in-law Lorraine, and his sister Phyllis Corning.
Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11 AM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 818 W. Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc. The interment will follow at St. Mark's Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown. Full military honors will be conducted at the cemetery for Dale's service to his country. Dale was a member of St. Matthew's Church in Oconomowoc. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association Wisconsin Chapter, the church, or the charity of one's choice are appreciated.
Thank you to the staff of Auberge Brookfield for the care of Dale for his special needs during the last few years.