January 9, 1991 - March 19, 2020
Fort Atkinson -- Tina M. Shawlin, 29 of Fort Atkinson, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital of Milwaukee with her family and friends at her bedside. Tina was born on January 9, 1991 in Prairie Farms, WI, the daughter of David and Bonnie (Rohloff) Shawlin. Her father was killed in a motorcycle accident when she was still in the womb. Soon after Tina's birth, the family moved to the Watertown area. She attended Watertown High School and most recently worked at Create-a-Pack Foods in Ixonia. She loved working there and did so until she became sick. Tina's illness developed into a heart condition that required surgery in 2017. The surgery helped Tina's life get back to normal for 2 plus years until the condition returned early this year. Tina was a tough person who made her mind up and did things her own way. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed especially fishing with her dear friend Tony. She loved the people in her life and was known to wear big sunglasses. She took tons of pictures, loved all kinds of music, and won money playing the machines at Ho-Chunk. Tina was loved dearly by her family and friends and she will be missed.
Tina is survived by her mother Bonnie Novotny of Fort Atkinson; sisters Tania Shawlin of Johnson Creek and Heather Shawlin of Jefferson; niece Nakkita Shawlin of Johnson Creek; paternal grandmother Janis Clarkin of Prairie Farm; and special friends Tony Mathews of Madison and Faith Bulka of Watertown. She's also survived by a number of other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; paternal grandfather; father; and aunt Barb Solo.
A celebration of Tina's life will be held at a later date at the Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home of Jefferson. Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.olsen-gibson.com