August 30, 1931 - March 22, 2020
Watertown -- Vivian L. Block, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Vivian Louise Schloesser was born on August 30, 1931 in Jefferson, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (nee Koch) Schloesser. She was a 1949 graduate of Watertown High School. On June 6, 1953 she married John Block at St. John's Lutheran Church in Jefferson. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown. Vivian enjoyed knitting, playing cards, gambling and trips to the casino. She loved traveling, socializing with friends and spending time with her grandchildren.
Vivian is survived by her husband of 66 years, John Block Sr.; children: Susan Stawarksi of Sartell, MN, John (Karen) Block Jr. of Watertown, Steve (Debbie Ziegel) Block of Watertown and Andy (Lynn) Block of Watertown; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, JoAnn (Jim) Schultz and Charles (Shirley) Schloesser; brothers-in-law, John Hartwig and Richard Block; sister-in-law, Cornelia Schloesser as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by siblings: James Schloesser, Betty Procknow, Dorothy Hartwig and Sally Schloesser; sisters-in-law, Sharon Block and Lou (Frank) Coogan.
A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Watertown or Rainbow Hospice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the staff at Rainbow Hospice for their wonderful care.