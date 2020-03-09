August 1, 1930 - March 5, 2020
Mosinee -- Cynthia Yvonne Knick, 89, of Mosinee and formally of Watertown, WI passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Thursday, March 5th, 2020 at Whispering Pines Assisted Living in Plover, Wisconsin in the company of family. She was born on August 1, 1930 in Watertown, WI, daughter of Hilbert and Pearl (Becker) Eisfeldt. Hilbert Eisfeldt was a long time Lieutenant on the Watertown Police and Pearl was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Hilbert was known to occasionally pick up his grandchildren from grade school in the "trike motorcycle" the police force used then; this was great embarrassments to the grandchildren then, their fond great memories later in life. Cynthia, graduated from Watertown High school in 1948. She married Donald Louis Knick in 1949, after his naval service in WWII. Don and Cynthia were active members of the Watertown Moravian church. Cynthia cherished her time singing in the church choir and other musical performances (Euterpe Music Club). Donald was the son of Louis A. and Cora Knick. Louis was the Watertown City Treasurer and the original founder of the Knick Insurance Agency that served the Watertown area residents and merchants for over 75 years starting in the early 1900's. Cora Knick was rumored to be one of the first women drivers in Watertown (Model T). Don bought the fledgling Knick Insurance agency mid-20th century and Don, Cynthia and family successfully operated it until their retirement in 1985. At one time it included six family members. Don and Cynthia retired to northern Wisconsin's Flambeau Flowage where they enjoyed all things flora, fauna and fish. Cynthia was a trooper, joining in all the activities of an avid outdoorsman and her likeminded sons. She was known to endure her "stand" during deer gun season, with a lever 30.30; she was a fine archer! Don passed away in 2009. Cynthia moved down to the Stevens Point area in 2012 to be closer to her three sons, who lived at times in the area.
Cynthia is survived by her sister Dian Krause of Viroqua WI (husband Gary), with whom Cynthia enjoyed many adventures traveling; her sons Harvey, Jeffry and Jay; her daughter-in-law's, Susan (Harvey's wife) and Margaret (Mimi) (Jay's wife). She is also survived by her grandson Bryan, Commander U.S.N. (son of Harvey and Susan). Also surviving is Great Granddaughter Hannah Pearl (Daughter of Bryan and his wife Jill).
Memorial service will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home 703 Second St., Stevens Point, WI 54481 on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00PM with Pastor Beth Rohn-Habhegger officiating. An urn burial service and memorial, will be at the Watertown Moravian Cemetery at a later date. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Funeral Home, from 1:00PM until the time of the service on Wednesday. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com