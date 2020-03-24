May 17, 1931 - March 21, 2020
Watertown -- Shirley M. Platz, 88, of Watertown, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Park Ridge in Watertown. Shirley Mae Woelffer, lifelong resident of Watertown, was born on May 17, 1931 in Watertown, the daughter of Carl and Hilma (nee Winter) Woelffer. She was a 1949 graduate of Watertown High School. On November 4, 1951 she married Kenneth Platz at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Kenny preceded her in death on December 17, 2003. Shirley had been employed as an Assistant Controller at Tri-Mart Corporation, which later became, Veldhueizen in Watertown from 1951-2013, retiring at age 82. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown where she served on the Ladies Aid. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed gardening and canning. She loved flowers, jewelry and polka music. She traveled across many states with her husband Kenny who played in the polka band, Kenny Platz Orchestra. She adored watching him play and loved dancing along.
Shirley is survived by a brother, Neill (Peggy) Woelffer; siblings-in-law, Genevie Voss and Lorraine Knaack as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was further preceded in death by her parents and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Buss and Carol Lopez.
A private family graveside service will be held. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.