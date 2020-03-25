August 22, 1926 - March 22, 2020
Watertown -- Myrtle L. Zickert, 93, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Watertown Regional Medical Center. Myrtle Lorraine Bankert was born on August 22, 1926 in Concord, the daughter of Ernest and Elda (nee Wendt) Bankert. She married Roy Zickert Sr. on February 16, 1947 at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church in Concord. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2005. Myrtle had been employed at Ira Henry box factory and later retired from the WUSD where she worked in the food service program at Watertown Middle School. Myrtle was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Farmington. Myrtle enjoyed her Friday morning coffee time and shopping with her sisters. She also enjoyed casino trips, playing cards, bingo nights, and a good jigsaw puzzle. She was a great baker and always made sure she had homemade chocolate chip cookies for everyone. You could always depend on her to have her pistachio torte to share at all family gatherings. Above all of this, she loved her family and she supported each and every one of them. When her grandchildren were playing sports or showing animals at the fair, you could be sure to find her in the crowd cheering them on. Myrtle's true faith showed through her thoughts, words, and actions every day. You could always count on a bit of humor from her. Even during her final hours with her family by her side, she made them laugh. Her final gifts to them will be greatly treasured.
She is survived by her son, Roy "Butch" (Barb) Zickert of Watertown; her daughter, Beverly (Larry) Strobel of Watertown; four grandchildren: Matt (Becky and son, Colton) Zickert, Tim (Jana) Strobel, Christy Strobel and Mike (Tiff) Strobel, and four great-granddaughters: Kristin Stair, Allison Stair, Addison Strobel and Kinsley Strobel, all of Watertown. She is further survived by three brothers and three sisters: Mable Guenterberg, Ralph Bankert, Ervin (Rosa) Bankert, Eldona (Morris) Gennerman, Lucille (Eugene) Potenberg and Ernst Bankert as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was further preceded in death by her great-grandson, Evan Strobel; brothers, Myron, Harold and George; sister, Mildred as well as two sisters and a brother in infancy.
A private family graveside service will be held. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Farmington Building Fund. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Myrtle was the best mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend that anyone could ever have had. She will live in our hearts forever.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center for the care Myrtle received the past three days.