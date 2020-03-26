January 27, 1942 - March 23, 2020
Watertown -- David L. Tietz, 78, of Watertown, passed away on March 23, 2020 at Marquardt Health Center in Watertown. David was the son of Arnold and Elizabeth (Steffen) Tietz of Lebanon, Wisconsin. He was born on January 27, 1942 at St. Mary's Hospital in Watertown, and baptized February 11, 1942 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lebanon. He attended St. Peter's Lutheran grade school and was confirmed on March 26, 1956. He graduated from Northwestern Prep School in Watertown in 1960 and Humboldt Institute in Minneapolis, MN in 1961. David served in the United States Army in Germany from 1964 to 1966. On June 5, 1966, he married Judith C. Koenke, daughter of Norman and Doris Koenke of Watertown, at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown. He worked as a printer and a supervisor of the print shop at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown from 1961 until his retirement in 2008. His hobbies included gardening, fishing, bowling, and doing puzzles and word puzzles. He also enjoyed watching football, baseball, stock car racing and other sports.
David is survived by his wife, Judith Tietz; a son, Kirk (Marianne) Tietz of Manitowoc; a daughter, Kimberly (Philip) Eller; grandchildren: Isabelle Erin, Gabrielle Reagan, and Isaiah Alan, all of Watertown; brothers-in-law, Karl Koenke and Roger (Gail) Koenke as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Norman Koenke and sister-in-law, Joyce Koenke.
A private family funeral service will be held. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Turke, Kristin Erickson, Dr. Turke's staff, and all the Marquardt staff that cared for David