November 20, 1923 - March 3, 2020
Watertown -- LaVerne A. Jaeger, 96, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Highland House in Watertown. LaVerne Ann Schwartz was born on November 20, 1923 in Ashippun, the daughter of Conrad and Edna (nee Braunschweig) Schwartz. She was a 1942 graduate of Oconomowoc High School. On September 20, 1942, she was united in marriage to Franklin A. Jaeger at Zion Lutheran Church in Ashippun. LaVerne and Frank farmed in the Ixonia area. He preceded her in death on December 4, 1978. She was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia where she served on the Ladies Aid and Altar Guild. She also served on the Lakeside Lutheran Ladies Guild as well as volunteered in food service, serving lunch at St. Paul's Lutheran School in Ixonia. She loved cooking, baking, gardening, and babysitting. She also enjoyed helping at Twice as Nice in Jefferson. Furthermore, LaVerne helped clean the Ixonia State Bank on Saturday afternoon for many years.
LaVerne is survived by her children, Chester (Nancy) Jaeger of Sheboygan, Myrna (Bill) Harvey of Logansport, IN and Paul (Mary) Jaeger of Watertown; grandchildren, Amy (Joe) Raml, Brian (Lisa) Jaeger, Jennifer Bartling, Paul Harvey, Matthew Harvey, Nathan (Alissa) Harvey, Jason (Megan) Jaeger and Erika (Shadd) Boettcher; great-grandchildren, Helena, James, Amelia, Kylie, Wyatt, Hunter, Sarah, Abel, Allister, Eden, Kieran and Guinevere; sister-in-law, Margaret Jaeger as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin; great-grandsons, Charles Franklin Jaeger and Declan Rhys Harvey; brother, Lester (Lucille) Schwartz; brothers-in-law, Ed (Elvira) Jaeger and Albert Jaeger as well as special friend, LeRoy Maass.
Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ixonia with Rev. Joel Free officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may gather at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church, Rainbow Hospice, Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills or the charity of one's choice. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Highland House and Rainbow Hospice for the exceptional care provided to LaVerne.