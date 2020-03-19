February 23, 1968 - March 17, 2020
Watertown -- Sung-In Kim, 52, of Watertown, WI, passed on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. His many family and friends will miss the joy and laughter he brought to their lives and the courage he demonstrated in his final years. Sung-In Kim was born on February 23, 1968 in Lexington, KY, to Isaac and Young Ja (Han) Kim. He lived most of his life in Skokie, IL, but also resided in Highland, IL, Fort Atkinson, WI, and Watertown, WI. Sung-In was known for his impish sense of humor, engaging laugh, and high emotional intelligence. Perceptive and generous of heart, he was often attuned to the needs of the vulnerable. In his youth, as a student at the Julia S. Molloy Education Center in Morton Grove, IL, he was always first in line to assist his classmates in wheelchairs board the school bus. Not shy about asking people if they were happy and adept at finding creative ways to engage them, Sung-In used a combination of American Sign Language and 100 or so words and phrases in English and Korean to communicate. He graduated from Molloy in 1989.
Sung-In worked at three sheltered workshops over the course of 25 years: the Shore Training Center in Morton Grove, IL; Community Link in Breese, IL; and Opportunities, Inc. in Fort Atkinson, WI. At Opportunities, he participated in mail runs and led the greeting party for all staff celebrating a birthday. He loved singing "Happy Birthday" because he loved making people happy while enjoying the accompanying activity of eating a piece of cake. An avid basketball player for the Molloy Mustangs and later for the Center for Enriched Living's Black Gators in Riverwoods, IL, Sung-In also loved to swim, ride his bike, and run. He ran track in the Illinois Special Olympics, but never placed in the winners stand because he would slow his pace to allow his competitors to catch up to him. His goal was never to win but to cross the finish line together. Sung-In's other passions included singing and declaring "amen" in church, especially when his father was preaching. He sang "Edelweiss" and "Kumbaya, My Lord" with exuberance as he strummed his guitar. He also loved watching his favorite movies and could recite all the dialogue from The Sound of Music, Star Wars, and Ben Hur. His family endearingly referred to him as "Professor Kim" because he relished toting his composition books and pens. He often had a pen balanced on his ear and a composition book clutched in his hand, ready to doodle at a moment's notice. During the last several years of his life, Sung-In was cared for by many dedicated staff at Bethesda Lutheran Communities and ResCare Residential Services in Watertown, WI. In addition, he was supported by caregivers and friends Nicole Kozak, Judy Mills, Bonnie Othmer, and Kelly Quintero. They brought joy, patience, and comfort to his last years. Care Wisconsin staff Rhonda Foley and Teresa Renz and the nurses and aides of Rainbow Hospice were also dedicated members of his care team.
He is survived by his best buddy and father, Isaac; sister Elizabeth (Michael); brother Peter (Angela); several uncles and aunts; a niece; and many cousins. Sung-In was preceded in death by his mother, Young Ja, and grandmother, Myung Soon Park, who helped raise him.
Due to current travel and gathering restrictions, a memorial service to celebrate Sung-In will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, Watertown, WI at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home, Watertown, is assisting the family.