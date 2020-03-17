June 18, 1927 - March 11, 2020
Green Bay, WI -- Elaine Knief, 92, received her heart's wish on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, when she went home after several years of living with dementia - her heavenly home, where tears rather than memories are wiped away. Elaine Harriet Hinzmann was born June 18, 1927, the second of three children born to Frederick and Dora Hinzmann in Hamburg, Wis. She attended Trinity Lutheran grade school in Wausau and was a 1945 graduate of Wausau Senior High School. She was a dental assistant and worked her way up to District Executive Board in the Wausau Walther League, where she was also editor of The Bugle newsletter. She met Enno Knief at a Walther League meeting in 1946 after he returned from the war, and on September 4, 1949, they were married. They had enjoyed more than 52 years together when he died on Feb. 10, 2002. The newlyweds moved to Valparaiso, Ind., so Enno could finish his engineering degree; Elaine paid the bills during these years by again working in a dental office. After they added a daughter to their family in 1951, Elaine was able to stay at home full-time as they moved to Cincinnati, Milwaukee, and finally, in 1961, to Watertown. Elaine began her volunteer "career" in 1963 as an assistant in the Bethesda physical therapy department, then as a tutor in Christian education classes, and finally as a co-manager with Lucille Pirkel of the Bethesda Thrift Store in Watertown. In her more than 30 years volunteering with Bethesda, she gave over 20,000 hours of service, amounting to more than 10 years of full-time work. In addition, Elaine gave countless more hours, including helping to found the Tri-County Chapter of Christian Life Resources and its Alpha Resource Center in Watertown, and holding offices in the Lakeside Lutheran Ladies Guild, where she initiated its refunding program in the early 70s. She served in several Ladies Aid groups wherever the family attended church; most recently, she served on the calling committee for St. Mark Church in Watertown, where she has been a member for more than 35 years. Even with her many volunteer commitments, being wife, mom and grandma was always first in her heart. Nothing made her happier than to host family gatherings, covering the basement floor with more than a dozen sleeping bags and endless games and toys for grandkids to enjoy. She installed a 24' backyard pool that she never set foot in but maintained for more than 20 years solely for the enjoyment of family and friends. She didn't love cooking, but family always came home to buffet spreads fit for kings. She changed her plans in an instant if she thought she would be able to care for a grandchild. She also loved both flora and fauna, as attested to by the dozens of trees and flowerbeds she gardened wherever they lived, as well as the dogs and many cats she adored over the years. After son Chris died, she not only kept his fish tank thriving, but it flourished into multiple tanks that she and son Enno tended for more than 25 years. Her last years at home were enlivened by the many feeders outside her kitchen window that kept hundreds of birds visiting regularly.
Elaine is survived by her children: Debra Troge of Manitowoc, Sara (Art) Piper of Green Bay, Enno B. of Janesville, and Kimara (Jim) Winters of Watertown; 16 grandchildren: Alicia Troge, Benjamin (Katy) Troge, Carl (Anne) Piper, Ryan Troge, Michael Piper, Tricia (Kevin) Troge Chandler, Jessica (Michael) Piper Stedman, Destinee Knief, Caleb (Kristina) Troge, Amanda (Shannon) Winters Main, Alaina Knief, Samuel (Becky) Piper, Christopher (Becca) Piper, Kiara (Benjamin) Winters Ristow, Matthias Winters, Isaac Winters; 21 great-grandchildren: Skyler, Kylie, Mikayla, Grant, and Savannah Troge; Elijah Piper; Truman, Malina, Maggie and Margo Chandler; Enno D., Elle and Emme Stedman, Levi, Grace, Miriam and Genesis Troge, James, William and soon-to-be new baby Main; and arriving-any-day baby girl Ristow; her sister Delores; dear friend Lois Kirkpatrick; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Enno; son, Christopher; son-in-law, Kurt Troge; granddaughter, Laura Grace Piper; brother Elwood "Bud" Hintzman; 12 brothers- and sisters-in-law.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Karl Walther officiating. Burial will take place in Lutheran cemetery at 2:30pm with Rev. Anthony Schultz. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, may be directed to the church, Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills or the Alpha Resource Center in Watertown.
The family thanks the staff at Allouez Parkside Village in Green Bay for the excellent care Elaine received during the last years of her life.
"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going." (John 14:1-4)