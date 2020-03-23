October 7, 1941 - March 18, 2020
Waterloo -- Philip C. Broetzman, 78, of Waterloo was called home to his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Sun Prairie. Philip was born on October 7, 1941 in Columbus, the son of Oscar and Phyllis (Ziebell) Broetzman. He married the love of his life Dixie Lee on October 9, 1965 at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the couple enjoyed 54 wonderful years of marriage. He was an active member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church for all of his life. Philip was a dairy farmer for many years before becoming the owner and operator of Broetzman Construction. In his free time he enjoyed coaching little league baseball and watching any sport he could. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Philip is survived by his wife, children: Robin (Randall) Hamre, Todd Finkler, Terry (Amie) Broetzman, and Troy Broetzman. Grandchildren: Michael, Renata (Chad), Shandel (Tyler), Mariah (Jeremy), Adam, Amanda, Alexander, Nathaniel, and Shannon. Great-Grandchildren: Emma, Ryli, Cole, Tripp, Croix, Carsyn, Talyn, Evex, Serenity, Xavier, Elliot, and Avery. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janet Ward.
A public graveside service for Philip will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Washington Cemetery in the Town of Portland with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Homes is caring for the family. To place an online condolence please visit www.pn-fh.com.