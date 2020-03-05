- February 28, 2020
Naples, FL -- Marcella H. Neitzel entered into eternal life on February 28, 2020 at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida. She was born in Hustisford, to Harry and Ruth Kuehl (nee Frederick), who both preceded her in death. Her step-father, Alvin Tessmann also preceded her in death. A long-time resident of Oconomowoc, WI, Marcella retired after 30 years from Brownberry Ovens/Best Foods. She and her husband, Edward, moved to Fort Myers, FL in 1987. She has resided in Naples, FL since 2016. Marcella was a member of the Badger Belles Chorus, served as treasurer of her condo association in Fort Myers, FL, served on the Guild of her church, and was a member of LWML at Zion Lutheran Church, Fort Myers. She was a member of the Ambassador's Club for retirees, and enjoyed entertaining her many friends and relatives who visited her in Florida. She had an avid interest in plants and flowers, and her love of music continued throughout her life. Marcella will be remembered as a hard-working Christian woman of great faith who loved her family dearly and gave much time in service of to her church and community. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her three daughters, Sally King of Oconomowoc, Chris (Jeff) Bode of Oconomowoc, Joyce (Dan) Skalecki of Naples, FL; brother, Armin Tessmann, Lebanon; and sister, Gwendolyn (Carl) Nicholson of Oconomowoc. She is also survived by seven grandchildren: Corey (Tammy) King, Kelly Diderrich, Cal (Kelley) Bode, Bridget (Jason) Pedersen, Brandon Bode, Lynne (Doug) Hooker, Andrew Skalecki; ten great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 68 years, Edward, and infant son, Robert William.
A Celebration of Marcella Neitzel's Life will be held at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, WI, at 12:00 Noon on Monday, March 9th, 2020. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until time of service at Noon. Interment to follow at Glenview Memorial Gardens, Ixonia, WI. Memorials may be made to SOCC (Special Olympics Collier County) or to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Fort Myers. Leave a condolence on our website: https://www.pagenkopf.com/obituaries/Marcella-Harriet-Neitzel?obId=12285860#/obituaryInfo