November 23, 1932 - March 16, 2020
Lake Mills -- Dian L. Reynolds, 87, Lake Mills, formerly of Rockford, died peacefully on Monday, March 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on November 23, 1932 in Rockford, the daughter of the late Neil and Leona (Larson) Sears. She graduated from Rockford East High School, class of 1952. Dian married Thomas Reynolds on June 30, 1962. Prior to retirement, she had been employed by Hennig Inc. of Rockford as a collection agent. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills and former active member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rockford. Dian enjoyed playing bridge, knitting, traveling with Tom, and in younger years owning and riding their horse. She was a huge animal lover.
Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Tom; two daughters, Vicki (Glenn) Avery of South Beloit, IL, Rebecca Reynolds Carr of Whitewater; four grandchildren: Jason Rieker, Jordan (Julie) Rieker, Rob (Erin) Avery, Abigail Carr; three great grandchildren: Landon Rieker, Amelia Rieker, Brooklyn Rieker; other relatives and friends. Also preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Edwin and Victoria Swanson.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Mills with live stream on www.trinitylm.com/live. Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of services. If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson. www.claussenfuneralhome.com