August 3, 1938 - March 5, 2020
Oconomowoc,WI -- Kathleen A. Compton, a resident of Azura Memory Care in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 81. Kathy was an educator in the Richfield and Germantown School Districts for over 55 years where she taught more than 2000 children. She is well remembered by many of her students. She was born in Watertown, WI on August 3, 1938 to Chet and Marge Blaese. Kathy attended St Bernard's Catholic Church and School and Watertown High School. Kathy graduated from Whitewater College in Whitewater, WI in 1962.
Kathy is survived by a son, David Compton of Cedar Grove, WI and a daughter, Amy Compton Schraeder of Bradenton, FL. She is also survived by three grandsons Luke, Bret and Bo Schraeder and son-in law Rick Schraeder. Kathy is survived by 4 sisters: Faith Marilyn Madzar of Natick MA, Sally Sterwald of Oconomowoc WI, Suzy McEntire of Sonora CA, Peggy Straseske of Cottage Grove, MN and 2 brothers-in-law Bob Madzar and Bill McEntire.
A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Kathy's family and friends wish to express their appreciation and thanks to the loving staff and caregivers at Azura Memory Care.