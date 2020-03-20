October 3, 1988 - March 16, 2020
Watertown -- Robert Kenneth Carpenter Jr. (Bobby), 31, of Watertown passed away the evening of March 16th in a vehicular accident. Bobby was born October 3, 1988. He was passionately employed at Graf Concrete where he declared himself the "Curb God." He enjoyed fishing, cooking, and watching sports- especially his children's sports games. Bobby was the most goofy, fun-loving guy. He truly lit up every room he walked in to.
Bobby is survived by the love of his life, Kara White; sons, Isaac and Chase Carpenter; mother and stepfather, Julie and Joe Schmackle; father and stepmother, Robert Sr. and Betty Carpenter; siblings, Brittany and Bryce Carpenter and Gabrielle and Olivia Ruder; his fur-babies, Mia and Orion, as well as other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by (maternal) grandmother Marilyn Kroening and great-grandfather Bernard Kroening and (paternal) grandparents Jolene and Kenneth Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed through the following GoFundMe link: gf.me/u/xrr86v or search "Carpenter Kids College Fund" on the GoFundMe home page.
In keeping with Bobby's unconventional and spontaneous nature we'd like to forgo a traditional service and hold a celebration of life ceremony at a later date, details to follow.