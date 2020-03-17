August 21, 1956 - March 12, 2020
Lake Mills -- Beloved mother and wife, Donna Dee Baumann, age 63, passed away peacefully at her home in Lake Mills, WI on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born August 21, 1956 in Chicago, IL, the oldest daughter of the late Frank and Joan (Turpin) Mojzis. She grew up in Mount Prospect, IL and graduated from John Hersey High School in 1974. She worked as a waitress at various restaurants including Lake Mills Truck Stop, Culver's, and Cafe on the Park. On May 9, 2004, she married Phillip Beck. She devoted her life to her family. Her interests also included knitting, quilting, playing games, and watching TV. Her most peaceful times were spent watching birds and flowers from her deck. However, her greatest joy came from spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her selflessness and devotion to her family was beyond expression and will forever be remembered, appreciated, and dearly missed.
In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her four children: Megahann (Gisele) Theriault of Watertown, CT, Rodney (Niki Bean) Baumann, Jr. of New London, WI, Elizabethe (David Saxby) Lewis of Watertown, WI, and Molly Baumann of Fitchburg, WI; a stepson, James Beck of Milton, WI; grandchildren: Matthew Lewis, Adria Saxby, Myah Andrews, Marlon Andrews, Jr., Briggs Theriault, and Kaligraphy Washington; and sister Deborah Baumann and her children, Dennis (Mary) Baumann and Branden Baumann. She will also be remembered by Rodney Baumann, Sr. and his wife, Tina. Throughout her life she was fascinated by genealogy, as she was adopted, and also leaves behind her birth mother Nancy Cunningham, sisters Marie and Gracie, and brothers Joe and Ralph.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills, WI with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Private family burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery. www.claussenfuneralhome.com